Sam Thaiday will be among four Queensland Maroons stars in Rockhampton as part of the Auswide Bank Regional Tour. Pic Peter Wallis
Rugby League

Where you can meet Maroons greats on CQ visit

Pam McKay
20th May 2021 12:00 AM
Central Queensland footy fans can rub shoulders with some Queensland Maroons greats on Thursday.

Sam Thaiday, Matt Gillett, Michael Morgan and Tallisha Harden will be in Rockhampton as part of the Auswide Bank Regional Tour.

The tour is designed to ignite Origin fever ahead of the highly anticipated 2021 series, which kicks off on Wednesday, June 9.

The league stars will be at Stockland Rockhampton for a meet and greet between 3pm and 4.30pm.

They will have the men’s and women’s Origin shields, both of which were won by Queensland last year, and be happy to pose for photos and sign autographs.

The quartet will then attend a dinner at the Frenchville Sports Club.

QRL chief operating officer Rohan Sawyer said State of Origin was the pinnacle event on the rugby league calendar for all Queenslanders and it was the fans who made it so special.

“The Auswide Bank Regional Tour is a unique event, as it allows us to bring the passion and excitement of Origin directly to our regions,” he said.

“People in many of these communities don’t always get the same opportunities as those in Brisbane or surrounding areas, which is why we’re so grateful to Auswide Bank for making this possible.”

The tour visited Townsville on Monday and Mackay on Tuesday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

