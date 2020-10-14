Menu
Richmond Tigers head coach Damien Hardwick and Trent Cotchin hoist the AFL Premiership Cup high during their post grand final celebrations last year. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
AFL

Where you can see the AFL Premiership Cup today

Pam McKay
14th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
CENTRAL Queensland AFL fans have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on Wednesday.

They can get up close to a prized piece of Australian sporting silverware when the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour rolls into Rockhampton and Gladstone.

The Cup will be at Frenchville Sports Club’s Ryan Park in Rockhampton from 8am to 10am, and at Bill Robertson Toyota in Gladstone from 3pm.

AFLQ competition manager - Capricornia Brad Matheson is urging fans to turn out in their club colours and have their photograph taken with the prized trophy.

“This is the only time it has been here and quite possibly the only time we will ever see it here,” he said.

Even the wildlife was lining up to have a photograph taken with the AFL Premiership Cup when the regional touri visited Cape Hillsborough in Mackay today. Photo by Russell Freeman/AFL Photos
“It’s a pretty exclusive thing to be included on this tour.

“It will be a highlight for me, I’ve never seen the Cup in person so I’m as excited to see it as I’m sure everyone else is.”

The 10-day regional tour started in Cairns late last week before it headed to Townsville.

It was in Mackay yesterday and will also stop at Toowoomba and the Gold Coast before the Cup is hand-delivered on to the Gabba on Saturday, October 24, for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Rockhampton’s Busby Marou is among the all-Australian line-up of artists who will provide the pre-game entertainment on the big day.

Premiership Cup ambassador and Brisbane Lions legend Simon Black said it was an “unbelievable opportunity” for all Queenslanders to experience the excitement of the 2020 grand final firsthand.

