Where you can vote, and buy lamingtons on Saturday

The lovely folks at North Rockhampton Uniting Church will host a market morning this Saturday and are ready to feed hungry voters.

If you choose the North Rockhampton State High School station to cast your vote in the mayoral by-election, make sure to cross the road and buy some goodies.

There will be art work, clothing, rag mats, craft and plants, as well a delicious morning tea and lamingtons.

As at close of polling Wednesday evening, more than 20,000 residents had already cast their votes.

Electoral Commission Queensland data shows 20,554 residents, representing 36.78 per cent of the vote, have voted by either post, phone or in person.

But with the vote split 17 ways, every vote will count come polling day and it’s important residents make an informed choice.

By-election 2021 Mayoral Debate

DON’T FORGET: Join Thursday evening’s mayoral debates online at the Morning Bulletin website

Here are all the polling booth locations:

ALLENSTOWN - Allenstown State School School Assembly Hall, Caroline St Allenstown

ALLENSTOWN NORTH - The Cathedral College, 189 William St Rockhampton

ALTON DOWNS - Alton Downs Hall, 1569 Ridgelands Rd Alton Downs

BAJOOL - Bajool State School, Toonda St Bajool

BERSERKER - Berserker Street State School,128-140 Berserker St Berserker

BOULDERCOMBE - Bouldercombe State School, 52599 Burnett Highway Bouldercombe

ROCKHAMPTON EARLY VOTING - James Lawrence Pavilion Showgrounds, New Exhibition Rd Wandal. Open from 9am-6pm.

FRENCHVILLE - Frenchville State School – Activities Centre, 225-237 Frenchville Rd

GLENMORE - Glenmore State High School, 261 Farm St Kawana

GRACEMERE EARLY VOTING - Gracemere Community Centre, 6-9 Barry Street. Open from 9am-6pm

GRACEMERE SOUTH - Waraburra State School, 55 Johnson Rd Gracemere

LAKES CREEK - Lakes Creek State School, 445 Paterson St Lakes Creek

MOUNT ARCHER -Mount Archer State School, 242 Thozet Rd Koongal

MOUNT MORGAN - Mount Morgan School of Arts Hall, 33 Morgan St Mt Morgan

NORMAN GARDENS - Emmaus College Hall, 362 Yaamba Rd Norman Gardens

NORMAN GARDENS - Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle, 650 Norman Rd

NORTH ROCKHAMPTON - North Rockhampton State High School, 302-308 Berserker St Nth Rockhampton

PARKHURST - DAF Conference Centre, 25 Yeppoon Rd

PARK AVENUE - Park Avenue State School Hall, 27 Tung Yeen St Park Avenue

THE RANGE - St Peters Catholic Primary School, 170 Upper Dawson Rd The Range (Assisted Access*)

STANWELL - Stanwell State School, 10 Teakle St Stanwell

WEST ROCKHAMPTON - Crescent Lagoon State School, 99-109 North Street Ext West Rockhampton