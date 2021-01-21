Where you can vote, and buy lamingtons on Saturday
The lovely folks at North Rockhampton Uniting Church will host a market morning this Saturday and are ready to feed hungry voters.
If you choose the North Rockhampton State High School station to cast your vote in the mayoral by-election, make sure to cross the road and buy some goodies.
There will be art work, clothing, rag mats, craft and plants, as well a delicious morning tea and lamingtons.
As at close of polling Wednesday evening, more than 20,000 residents had already cast their votes.
Electoral Commission Queensland data shows 20,554 residents, representing 36.78 per cent of the vote, have voted by either post, phone or in person.
But with the vote split 17 ways, every vote will count come polling day and it’s important residents make an informed choice.
DON’T FORGET: Join Thursday evening’s mayoral debates online at the Morning Bulletin website
Here are all the polling booth locations:
- ALLENSTOWN - Allenstown State School School Assembly Hall, Caroline St Allenstown
- ALLENSTOWN NORTH - The Cathedral College, 189 William St Rockhampton
- ALTON DOWNS - Alton Downs Hall, 1569 Ridgelands Rd Alton Downs
- BAJOOL - Bajool State School, Toonda St Bajool
- BERSERKER - Berserker Street State School,128-140 Berserker St Berserker
- BOULDERCOMBE - Bouldercombe State School, 52599 Burnett Highway Bouldercombe
- ROCKHAMPTON EARLY VOTING - James Lawrence Pavilion Showgrounds, New Exhibition Rd Wandal. Open from 9am-6pm.
- FRENCHVILLE - Frenchville State School – Activities Centre, 225-237 Frenchville Rd
- GLENMORE - Glenmore State High School, 261 Farm St Kawana
- GRACEMERE EARLY VOTING - Gracemere Community Centre, 6-9 Barry Street. Open from 9am-6pm
- GRACEMERE SOUTH - Waraburra State School, 55 Johnson Rd Gracemere
- LAKES CREEK - Lakes Creek State School, 445 Paterson St Lakes Creek
- MOUNT ARCHER -Mount Archer State School, 242 Thozet Rd Koongal
- MOUNT MORGAN - Mount Morgan School of Arts Hall, 33 Morgan St Mt Morgan
- NORMAN GARDENS - Emmaus College Hall, 362 Yaamba Rd Norman Gardens
- NORMAN GARDENS - Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle, 650 Norman Rd
- NORTH ROCKHAMPTON - North Rockhampton State High School, 302-308 Berserker St Nth Rockhampton
- PARKHURST - DAF Conference Centre, 25 Yeppoon Rd
- PARK AVENUE - Park Avenue State School Hall, 27 Tung Yeen St Park Avenue
- THE RANGE - St Peters Catholic Primary School, 170 Upper Dawson Rd The Range (Assisted Access*)
- STANWELL - Stanwell State School, 10 Teakle St Stanwell
- WEST ROCKHAMPTON - Crescent Lagoon State School, 99-109 North Street Ext West Rockhampton
- With the exception of St Peters in The Range (assisted access), all voting stations are marked ‘full access’ for people with mobility requirements.