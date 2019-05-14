Where you can vote in Capricornia on election day

UNSURE of where you can cast you vote this Saturday? We have compiled a list of all the election day polling places, so be sure to go along to cast your vote and get your democracy sausage.

All are open 8am-6pm.

ALLENSTOWN:

Allenstown State School (assisted wheelchair access), 13-33 Upper Dawson Rd

ALLIGATOR CREEK:

Alligator Creek State School (assisted wheelchair access), 50 Grasstree Rd

BAKERS CREEK:

Dundula State School (assisted wheelchair access), 1 Main St

BERSERKER:

Berserker St State School (assisted wheelchair access), 128-140 Berserker St

CARMILA:

Carmila State School (assisted wheelchair access), 6A Carmila West Rd

CAWARRAL:

Cawarral State School (assisted wheelchair access), 125 Annie Dr

CHELONA:

Chelona State School (assisted wheelchair access), 13 Chelona-School Access Rd

CLERMONT:

Clermont Civic Centre (assisted wheelchair access), 21-25 Daintree St

COLLINSVILLE:

Collinsville State School (not wheelchair accessible), Devlin St

DYSART:

Dysart State School (not wheelchair accessible), 4 Garnham Dr

EMU PARK:

Emu Park State School (wheelchair accessible), 26 Fountain St

ETON:

Eton State School (not wheelchair accessible, 10 Prospect St

FARNBOROUGH:

Farnborough State School (assisted wheelchair access), 8 Hinz Ave

FINCH HATTON:

Finch Hatton State School (assisted wheelchair access), 86 Mackay Eungella Rd

FRENCHVILLE:

Frenchville State School (assisted wheelchair access), 225-237 Frenchville Rd

FRENCHVILLE:

North Rockhampton High School (assisted wheelchair access), 302-308 Berserker St

GLENDEN:

Glenden State School (assisted wheelchair access), 48 Gillham Tce

HOMEBUSH:

Homebush State School (assisted wheelchair access), 1181 Homebush Rd

KAWANA:

Glenmore High School (assisted wheelchair access), 261 Farm St

KEPPEL SANDS:

Keppel Sands State School (assisted wheelchair access), 1325 Keppel Sands Rd

KOONGAL:

Mount Archer State School (assisted wheelchair access), 242 Thozet Rd

KOUMALA:

Koumala State School (assisted wheelchair access), 10 Bull St

LAKES CREEK:

Lakes Creek State School (assisted wheelchair access), 445 Paterson St

MARIAN:

Marian State School (assisted wheelchair access), 137 Anzac Ave

MIDDLEMOUNT:

Middlemount Community School (assisted wheelchair access), James Randell Dr

MIRANI:

Mirani State School (assisted wheelchair access), 12 Maud St

MORANBAH:

Moranbah Community Centre (assisted wheelchair access), 89 Mills Ave

NEBO:

Nebo State School (assisted wheelchair access), 34 Oxford St

NORMAN GARDENS:

Baptist Tabernacle (assisted wheelchair access), 650 Norman Rd

NORMAN GARDENS:

Emmaus College Hall (assisted wheelchair access), 362 Yaamba Rd

OORALEA:

CQUniversity Ooralea campus (wheelchair accessible), 151 Boundary Rd

PARK AVENUE:

Park Avenue State School (assisted wheelchair access), 5-13 Main St

PARKHURST:

QDAF Rockhampton Conference Centre (assisted wheelchair access), 25 Yeppoon Rd

ROCKHAMPTON CITY:

80 Denham St (assisted wheelchair access)

SARINA:

St Luke's Hall (assisted wheelchair access), 56-60 Broad St

SARINA:

Swayneville State School (assisted wheelchair access), 952 Marlborough-Sarina Rd

TARANGANBA:

Taranganba State School (assisted wheelchair access), Taranganba Rd

THE CAVES:

The Caves State School (assisted wheelchair access), 1 Barmoya Rd

THE RANGE:

St Peter's School (assisted wheelchair access), 170 Upper Dawson Rd

WALKERSTON:

Walkerston State School (assisted wheelchair access), 13 McColl St

WANDAL:

Rockhampton State High School (assisted wheelchair access), 1 Campbell St

WEST ROCKHAMPTON:

Crescent Lagoon State School (assisted wheelchair access), 6 North St Ext

YEPPOON:

11 James St (assisted wheelchair access)

YEPPOON:

St Brendan's College (assisted wheelchair access), 139 Adelaide Park Rd.