Where you can vote in Capricornia on election day
UNSURE of where you can cast you vote this Saturday? We have compiled a list of all the election day polling places, so be sure to go along to cast your vote and get your democracy sausage.
All are open 8am-6pm.
ALLENSTOWN:
Allenstown State School (assisted wheelchair access), 13-33 Upper Dawson Rd
ALLIGATOR CREEK:
Alligator Creek State School (assisted wheelchair access), 50 Grasstree Rd
BAKERS CREEK:
Dundula State School (assisted wheelchair access), 1 Main St
BERSERKER:
Berserker St State School (assisted wheelchair access), 128-140 Berserker St
CARMILA:
Carmila State School (assisted wheelchair access), 6A Carmila West Rd
CAWARRAL:
Cawarral State School (assisted wheelchair access), 125 Annie Dr
CHELONA:
Chelona State School (assisted wheelchair access), 13 Chelona-School Access Rd
CLERMONT:
Clermont Civic Centre (assisted wheelchair access), 21-25 Daintree St
COLLINSVILLE:
Collinsville State School (not wheelchair accessible), Devlin St
DYSART:
Dysart State School (not wheelchair accessible), 4 Garnham Dr
EMU PARK:
Emu Park State School (wheelchair accessible), 26 Fountain St
ETON:
Eton State School (not wheelchair accessible, 10 Prospect St
FARNBOROUGH:
Farnborough State School (assisted wheelchair access), 8 Hinz Ave
FINCH HATTON:
Finch Hatton State School (assisted wheelchair access), 86 Mackay Eungella Rd
FRENCHVILLE:
Frenchville State School (assisted wheelchair access), 225-237 Frenchville Rd
FRENCHVILLE:
North Rockhampton High School (assisted wheelchair access), 302-308 Berserker St
GLENDEN:
Glenden State School (assisted wheelchair access), 48 Gillham Tce
HOMEBUSH:
Homebush State School (assisted wheelchair access), 1181 Homebush Rd
KAWANA:
Glenmore High School (assisted wheelchair access), 261 Farm St
KEPPEL SANDS:
Keppel Sands State School (assisted wheelchair access), 1325 Keppel Sands Rd
KOONGAL:
Mount Archer State School (assisted wheelchair access), 242 Thozet Rd
KOUMALA:
Koumala State School (assisted wheelchair access), 10 Bull St
LAKES CREEK:
Lakes Creek State School (assisted wheelchair access), 445 Paterson St
MARIAN:
Marian State School (assisted wheelchair access), 137 Anzac Ave
MIDDLEMOUNT:
Middlemount Community School (assisted wheelchair access), James Randell Dr
MIRANI:
Mirani State School (assisted wheelchair access), 12 Maud St
MORANBAH:
Moranbah Community Centre (assisted wheelchair access), 89 Mills Ave
NEBO:
Nebo State School (assisted wheelchair access), 34 Oxford St
NORMAN GARDENS:
Baptist Tabernacle (assisted wheelchair access), 650 Norman Rd
NORMAN GARDENS:
Emmaus College Hall (assisted wheelchair access), 362 Yaamba Rd
OORALEA:
CQUniversity Ooralea campus (wheelchair accessible), 151 Boundary Rd
PARK AVENUE:
Park Avenue State School (assisted wheelchair access), 5-13 Main St
PARKHURST:
QDAF Rockhampton Conference Centre (assisted wheelchair access), 25 Yeppoon Rd
ROCKHAMPTON CITY:
80 Denham St (assisted wheelchair access)
SARINA:
St Luke's Hall (assisted wheelchair access), 56-60 Broad St
SARINA:
Swayneville State School (assisted wheelchair access), 952 Marlborough-Sarina Rd
TARANGANBA:
Taranganba State School (assisted wheelchair access), Taranganba Rd
THE CAVES:
The Caves State School (assisted wheelchair access), 1 Barmoya Rd
THE RANGE:
St Peter's School (assisted wheelchair access), 170 Upper Dawson Rd
WALKERSTON:
Walkerston State School (assisted wheelchair access), 13 McColl St
WANDAL:
Rockhampton State High School (assisted wheelchair access), 1 Campbell St
WEST ROCKHAMPTON:
Crescent Lagoon State School (assisted wheelchair access), 6 North St Ext
YEPPOON:
11 James St (assisted wheelchair access)
YEPPOON:
St Brendan's College (assisted wheelchair access), 139 Adelaide Park Rd.