Where young people can seek drug support in CQ

DRUG USE among children has been added to the unfolding characteristics of Central Queensland's ice crisis.

Following Tuesday's $2.3million funding towards drug and alcohol support networks in the region, Mustafa Elkhishin from PHN gave The Morning Bulletin a run down on what services were available, including those for people under 18.

Some of the local service providers include:

Headspace offers individual services and group activities for young people aged 12 - 25 years who are experiencing mild to moderate mental health issues as well as education and support for drug and alcohol use.

Life Well Lived offers free alcohol and drug counselling across Central Queensland and free over-the-phone counselling is offered during office hours. This is available to people of all ages.

Drug Arm offers comprehensive alcohol and other drug support including groups, counselling and care coordination with other health services. This service is available to people of all ages.

Darumbal Community Youth Services offer a number of activity based programs aimed at supporting young people with homelessness, substance misuse, self esteem, health & nutrition issues as well as a range of family support options.

CQHealth has implemented a networked approach with the Alcohol and Other Drugs (AODS) that allows support to flow through a variety of service providers.

AODS offers highly specialised support and employs two senior psychologists specifically for young people.

The wider (AODS) also works with Central Queensland youth.

Mr Elkhishin urged any one who is seeking support to contact any of the services provided.