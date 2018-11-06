Where’s the Left’s outrage over indigenous kids?

Tennant Creek, where a two-year-old girl was raped and injured so badly she was put in an induced coma. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

Tennant Creek, where a two-year-old girl was raped and injured so badly she was put in an induced coma. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

I WOULD be one of the very few journalists who has been to both Nauru and remote indigenous communities and I can tell you where I'd prefer to live.

As a tiny, extremely basic Pacific nation, Nauru may not quite be the "very, very pleasant" tropical island Tony Abbott calls it, but it's certainly far from the "hellhole" activists and the Greens would have you believe it is.

On Nauru, most refugees live in new demountable units equipped with all the mod-cons including airconditioning, televisions and microwaves.

Those living in the community get about $90 a week per person and child in Australian government assistance, while if they still live in the processing centres - from which they're free to come and go - they get $45 plus three meals a day.

They don't have to pay for rent or utilities and many have good jobs in the local community or have started their own businesses, such as restaurants.

Frankly, it's a slap in the face to local Nauruans - who don't get to enjoy any of these comforts at Australian taxpayer-expense, yet are perfectly happy - to suggest all this is some kind of state-sanctioned torture.

The local hospital was upgraded in 2016 to the tune of millions of aid dollars and, like other facilities there, is considered to be in better shape than what's on offer in some parts of rural Australia.

A group of protesters appeared outside Tony Abbott's electorate office in Manly last week. Picture: supplied

To top it all off, we learned in this newspaper last week that 71 refugees - 71! - refused resettlement in the US because they wouldn't receive welfare and would have to work.

You'd think if it was such a hellhole, they wouldn't be able to get off there fast enough.

Yet right here on our own doorstep, children in remote indigenous communities are suffering in extreme poverty, with high levels of domestic and sexual violence, surrounded by alcohol and drug abuse.

Where are the mass protests to help them? Where's the catchy hashtag or celebrity-backed campaign?

The fact is if you do speak up for indigenous children, you risk copping the wrath of the professionally outraged, protesters almost certain to camp outside your workplace, screeching about racism or changing the date of Australia Day as if that will have any impact on a better future for these kids.

I spent a few days last week travelling around South Australia with Abbott in his role as special envoy for indigenous affairs.

In some areas we visited, as few as two in three indigenous students would get to school on any single day. Even those who do get there often leave by lunchtime.

We were told some children in the community of Coober Pedy haven't been to school for four years.

Tennant Creek, where three children have been raped in one neighbourhood.

Sometimes, kids don't turn up because they have scabies or head lice, sometimes they're embarrassed because their clothes are filthy.

Many families can't afford breakfast or food to give the kids for lunchtime and recess.

The local school has gone into "lockdown" half a dozen times this year - with sirens and the works - because of violence among the students.

The overwhelming majority of parents are unemployed and on welfare.

In one community, there was an eight-year-old boy whose stepfather had bashed him and his mother.

The man was arrested and sent to town to attend court, but a judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence to convict, so he was sent back to the community, where the young boy is now in trouble for confiding in his teacher about the beatings.

In Port Augusta last year, a baby was born with syphilis, the first child to be born with the potentially deadly disease in South Australia in 18 years.

Across the border in Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory, three young children have been raped in the same neighbourhood including a two-year-old girl hurt so badly in February, she had to be put in an induced coma.

It may not be the “very very pleasant” location Tony Abbott claims, but compared conditions in some remote indigenous communities, Nauru is paradise. Picture: Jason Oxenham/AP

The mortality rate for indigenous youth is twice as high as those who are non-indigenous, with about 1 in 3 experiencing high to very high levels of psychological distress in the previous month, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

What future do these kids have?

The former prime minister's remit as special envoy is fairly narrow: improve school attendance rates and educational outcomes.

But at least it's a start.

There's so much noise about the plight of children on Nauru and Manus, yet comparatively little about what's happening within our own borders.

Even the Coalition has kowtowed to pressure from refugee advocates and their friends in the media to remove the children off these islands and bring them to Australia, despite lecturing us for years that such so-called "sugar on the table" would restart the people-smuggling trade.

None of this is to say we can't have compassion for both genuine refugees fleeing persecution and indigenous children who are suffering, but we need to look after our own first.

Caroline Marcus is the host of Saturday Edition and Sunday Edition on Sky News.