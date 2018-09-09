Which Capras were voted the best for season 2018
RUGBY LEAGUE: Second rower Jerry Key has been crowned the CQ Capras Player of the Year for 2018.
The 27-year-old was awarded the honour in front of more than 200 people at the club's presentation dinner at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday night.
Key was also named the team's best forward, while Connor Broadhurst was chosen as the best back.
Rising star Jamie Hill received dual honours, taking out the prized Players' Player and Rookie of the Year.
The top achievers in the club's under-18 and under-20s teams were also recognised.
Nikita Williams won the John Diamond Club Person of the Year, and Lee-Anne Balkin was awarded the NAB Volunteer of the Year.
Capras' CEO Peter White said it was an excellent night, designed to celebrate every person who contributed to the successful running of the club.
"We've got the heart and soul of a wonderful club because of the support and the people we have involved,” he said.
AWARD WINNERS
Mal Meninga U18s
- Best Back: Ben Farr
- Best Forward: Jessie Hammond
- Best and Fairest: Lachlan Hubner
- Coaches Award: Cahlen Comiskey and Darcy Hancock
Hastings Deering U20s
- Best Back: Eli noovao
- Best Forward: Chalice Atoi
- Best and Fairest: Roarke Christensen
- Coaches Award: Blake Moore and Matthew Wilson
- Players' Player: Jack Pattie
Intrust Super Cup A grade
- Best Back: Connor Broadhurst
- Best Forward: Jerry Key
- Players' Player: Jamie Hill
- Rookie of the year: Jamie Hill
- Player of the Year: Jerry Key
- Spirit of the Capras Award: Kim Williams