Which Capras were voted the best for season 2018

Jerry Key was named the CQ Capras Player of the Year for 2018. Mike Richards GLA180818CAPR

The 27-year-old was awarded the honour in front of more than 200 people at the club's presentation dinner at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday night.

Key was also named the team's best forward, while Connor Broadhurst was chosen as the best back.

Rising star Jamie Hill received dual honours, taking out the prized Players' Player and Rookie of the Year.

The top achievers in the club's under-18 and under-20s teams were also recognised.

Nikita Williams won the John Diamond Club Person of the Year, and Lee-Anne Balkin was awarded the NAB Volunteer of the Year.

Capras' CEO Peter White said it was an excellent night, designed to celebrate every person who contributed to the successful running of the club.

"We've got the heart and soul of a wonderful club because of the support and the people we have involved,” he said.

AWARD WINNERS

Mal Meninga U18s

Best Back: Ben Farr

Best Forward: Jessie Hammond

Best and Fairest: Lachlan Hubner

Coaches Award: Cahlen Comiskey and Darcy Hancock

Hastings Deering U20s

Best Back: Eli noovao

Best Forward: Chalice Atoi

Best and Fairest: Roarke Christensen

Coaches Award: Blake Moore and Matthew Wilson

Players' Player: Jack Pattie

Intrust Super Cup A grade