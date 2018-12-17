Which cause have students raised over $300 for?

ROTAKIDS: Rotary District Governor 9570, Rod Medew accepts a donation of $330 raised by the Frenchville State School Rotakids (all Grade 4 students) for drought relief.

WHEN Frenchville State School RotaKids set up a pop-up stall recently, they raised $330 for Rotary's drought relief program.

Established in 2018, the Rockhampton RotaKids Club, which involves Grade 4 children, was inspired by Rotarian and school principal Leisa Neaton's Vocational Training Team Exchange to the United Kingdom in 2017.

"During my six week Rotary Vocational Training Team Exchange (VTT) last year to the United Kingdom, I saw the real value of the Rotakids approach in enhancing educational prospects for primary school children,” she said.

Mrs Neaton, from Rockhampton Rotary Club, labels the Rotakids Club as a step to building local leaders and supporting young people to grow and take action on sustainable projects.

"Rotakids is a great way of introducing kids to how to make a difference in the community, whilst having fun and working collaboratively with fellow students and adults,” she said.

"It is never too early to support our local community values by backing our parents in their efforts to give their children the best educational experience we can.

"Experience nationally and internationally shows that engaging younger learners to nurture inclusive community values increases their happiness and also builds community resilience.”

The Rotary Clubs of Rockhampton and Rockhampton South supported the establishment of the Rotakids Club at Frenchville.

RotaKids badges were arranged by Mrs Sampson and purchased by South Rockhampton Rotary Club for each Rotakid who were awarded by the Rotary District Governor Rod Medew earlier this year.

Frenchville Rotakids conduct meetings every Tuesday in their lunch and play time with the club consisting of Year Four students only.

Rachel Sampson, an experienced senior teacher at Frenchville School and president of the South Rockhampton Rotary Club, said the 20 active members in the club have taken to the structure, as more students join up each week.

"The students run the meetings, establish projects, plan out the steps to work towards their goals and build general awareness about how the student population can take local action,” she said.

"Rotakids are also building confidence through speaking on the school assemblies to promote projects.

"One of the current projects promoted by the Frenchville School, Rotakids is an active campaign to reduce the incidence of single use plastics.

"The group visited the Rockhampton landfill site late last term and members were astounded at the amount of waste going into the landfill site despite significant recycling campaigns.”

Students across the school were also excited to be part of a project undertaken on the school's multicultural day recently.

The Rotakids made this project happen and the sense of satisfaction they derived from its completion will hopefully transfer to future projects.