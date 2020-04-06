Which Central QLD rural fire brigades will reap rewards?

Mitch Simmons and Luke Frenken at the Alton Downs Rural Fire Brigade

THREE Central Queensland districts were among 33 approved grant recipients from funds presented by the Rural Fire Brigades Association.

The funds were raised by donations and ticket sales.

Alton Downs, Coowonga and Nankin Rural Fire Brigades were featured on the latest round of what was meant to be 25 grants, each station to be given $2000.

The funds will be used to purchase equipment from regional suppliers; four handheld UHF radios in Alton Downs, an airconditioner in the training room of Coowonga’s branch and a blower, chainsaw and accessories in Nankin.

Meanwhile, a hardship grant worth $3000 was presented to the Yeppoon Rural Fire Brigade

to be put towards a water tank which was destroyed by a recent fire.

The Rural Fire Brigades Association would like to thank Nu-Tank Rockhampton for helping support the brigade volunteer their time.

From the hardship grants that have come in, almost all of them have been from local word of mouth.

If you know of a brigade member in need, contact 0428 218 507.