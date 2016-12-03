Which Central Queensland beaches are the best in Australia?

WITH summer now sizzling away, Central Queenslanders will be pleased to know one of our own beaches is among the best in the nation.

Research by Brad Farmer and Professor Andy Short has placed Long Beach on Great Keppel Island in Australia's top 20.

It's an impressive feat given the country has 11,761 beaches, 8222 islands and nearly 60,000km of coastline.

One of the deciding factors for Mr Farmer and Prof Short was an "authentic and compelling” attitude, the type of beach you'd recommend to a friend.

Beach reviewer and writer of Australia's 101 Best Beaches Brad Farmer visited the Capricorn Coast last week as well as Great Keppel Island, in particular, Long Beach. Contributed

Beaches are among the nation's top selling points for international tourists.

Manageing director of Tourism Australia John O'Sullivan said the nation was spoilt for choice when it came to narrowing down the best beach spots to explore over summer.

"We know that 70% of our international visitors enjoy an aquatic or coastal experience as part of their trip to Australia,” he said.

"In fact, as part of our latest global campaign push we are telling the world why 'There's nothing like Australia' for the breadth, depth and quality of aquatic and coastal experiences our country has to offer - and 101 Best Beaches is another way for us to share these experiences in a very authentic and compelling way.”

Top 20 Beaches

1. Cossies Beach, Cocos (Keeling) Islands INDIAN OCEAN

2. Nudey Beach, Fitzroy Island, FAR NORTH QUEENSLAND

3. Moonee Beach, Coffs Coast NEW SOUTH WALES

4. Turquoise Bay, Coral Coast, WESTERN AUSTRALIA

5. Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast, QUEENSLAND

6. Maslin Beach, Adelaide, SOUTH AUSTRALIA

7. Dolly Beach, Christmas Island, INDIAN OCEAN

8. Shelly Beach, Nambucca Coast, NEW SOUTH WALES

9. Boat Harbour Beach, North West Coast, TASMANIA

10. Apollo Bay, Great Ocean Road, VICTORIA

11. Horseshoe Bay Beach, Capricorn Coast, QUEENSLAND

12. Garie Beach, Royal National Park, Sydney, NEW SOUTH WALES

13. Merewether Beach, Newcastle, NEW SOUTH WALES

14. Long Beach, Great Keppel Island, Capricorn Coast, QUEENSLAND

15. Hawks Nest Beach, Myall Coast, NEW SOUTH WALES

16. Camp Cove, Sydney, NEW SOUTH WALES

17. Broken Head Beach, Byron Coast, NEW SOUTH WALES

18. Narrawallee Beach, Shoalhaven Coast, NEW SOUTH WALES

19. Dynamite Bay, Coral Coast, WESTERN AUSTRALIA

20. Ellis Beach, FAR NORTH QUEENSLAND