Which club has raised over $1000 for rescue service?

FLYING HIGH: Cherie Weatherall with a staff member of the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue. The Rockhampton and District Benefit Association presents a cheque of $1800 to the organisation. Contributed

WELCOME to this week's edition of The Fox Files where you'll discover the hottest gossip in the region.

ROCKHAMPTON and District Benefit Association have donated $1800 to the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

Cherie Weatherall (pictured) visited the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue where she met with crewman Sean Tearce to present the cheque for the large sum which was raised at their March morning tea, held recently at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

"Our next function shall be at the Heritage Village on Tuesday, April 9 from 9.30am in aid of the special baby unit at Rockhampton Hospital,” she said.

The cost is $14 for adults and $10 for children.

Bookings can be made by contacting Melody on 4928 2659 by April 4.

Rudie Nudie

ALFRESCO diners at Paccino's Restaurant on the Rockhampton riverbank had the shock of their lives last Saturday night when a streaker wearing nothing but a rather large hat made a nudie run through the tables. The interruption caused a bit of a stir before diners went back to their conversations.

The Rain Man

PERHAPS the most successful special drought envoy, Barnaby Joyce has brought drought relief yet again, this time to Central Queensland - albeit unintentionally.

Areas the Nationals MP was meant to visit received over 100mm of rain in 24 hours leading into his tour cutting off roads and forcing him to cancel.

Former deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. Allan Reinikka ROK120517ajoyce2

"Apparently everywhere I don't go - it floods,” he said.

"Now they don't want me to go anywhere at all.”

Mr Joyce spent his time in CQ couped up in an office at the mercy of the media over who had lots of questions about One Nation preferences.

Oblivious

IT WAS revealed this week Capricornia's One Nation candidate, Wade Rothery discovered his party's gun laws and foreign donation scandal while he was busy mining coal underground.

Jump

IT APPEARS nothing can stop headstrong Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry.

A Morning Bulletin reporter recounted Ms Landry attended a press conference near the Yeppen Roundabout when she came across a drainage ditch.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry. Jann Houley

Instead of taking assistance from nearby reporters, she launched herself over a three-foot puddle.

Back again

THE Gelatissimo pop-up shop returned to Rockhampton's CBD last night.

In addition to their usual flavours, they served Rum & Raisin in their cart, and street food was also available courtesy of Bunyip Farms.

Music was provided by local violinist, Lynn.

Pauline went troppo in Yeppoon

THE coastal town of Yeppoon was this week embroiled in One Nation's gun laws and foreign donation scandals.

One Nation leader, Pauline Hanson along with other party members and staff were filmed discussing Port Arthur conspiracies while at a popular restaurant in Yeppoon central.

Movie scene

WHILE rental film stores are closing, Suzie's Movie Scene from Gracemere is re-opening in a new location.

The business will officially open today next to Pizza Capers on Gladstone Rd in Rockhampton.