Which club has toasted to its 60th anniversary?

GREAT MILESTONE: TOP: President Ashley Pierpoint holds up the 60th Anniversary Plaque presented to the club by district governor Rod Medew. INSET: Charter members Geof Grundy and Graham Luck had the honour of cutting the 60th anniversary cake. Keith Ireland

ROCKHAMPTON North Rotary Club hosted a special anniversary evening on May 25 to celebrate 60 years of the club.

Over 100 people attended the event which included the district governor Rod Medew, representatives from other clubs, past members and families of those present.

A highlight of the evening was the attendance of two Charter Members Geof Grundy and Graham Luck who were present at the club's first meeting back in 1959.

At the end of proceedings, these gentlemen had the honour of cutting the anniversary cake.

After his address to the gathering, Mr Medew presented a 60th anniversary plaque to the club.

The night was also a celebration of the 90th birthday of Rockhampton North's senior statesman, PDG and PP Kevin Harris.

As well as a variety of toasts, reminiscences, some light entertainment and highlights of projects of the club, many old friendships were renewed and lots of memories were exchanged.