Which council has the best CEO in the state?

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon has been recognised as the best local government manager in Queensland after taking out the top award at last week's Local Government Managers Australia (Queensland) Annual Conference.

Mr Pardon was presented with the prestigious 2018 Manager of the Year Award for Leadership and Management Excellence for his outstanding contribution to the positive growth of council and the community.

Speaking at the event on the Sunshine Coast, Mr Pardon said it was a great honour to have even been nominated.

"My colleagues actually nominated me without filling me in so it was a very welcome surprise to receive this award," Mr Pardon said.

"The award itself is recognition of the work that has been done by the entire Rockhampton Regional Council over the past 12 months to make our community the best place it can be.

"I really have to thank my colleagues for all the work they have done to support council and this award is testament to that hard work.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow said she was incredibly proud of Mr Pardon.

"This award recognises the pivotal role Evan has played in pulling the team together and delivering for our community, and I am so proud of the work he has done,” she said.

"It also reflects well on Rockhampton Regional Council as a whole, and is testament to the challenges we have overcome in the past few years."

Deputy CEO Ross Cheesman said there was no local government manager in Queensland more deserving of the award.

"Anytime someone in the organisation is recognised as being top in the state is always good for council and the wider community because it means we have the best people working for our residents," Mr Cheesman said.

"Evan has done an amazing job over the last several years leading our community through the recovery of several disasters, overseeing complex major projects such as the Riverside Development and Kershaw Gardens just to name a few, while delivering the best possible value for our ratepayers.

"Initiatives such as increasing efficiencies with the Smart Way Forward Strategy, innovating asset management to seal more roads and reducing Lost Time Injuries through a safer workplace are just some of his achievements and we are really pleased to see him recognised for that hard work.”

The award acknowledges and encourages leadership and management excellence and is presented to a senior local government employee who has made an outstanding contribution to the positive growth of their council and community.