Which CQ council's first to go live with emergency software?

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Central Highlands Regional Council supervisor maintenance rural Emerald Liam Chapple (left) receives Guardian IMS road module training on an iPad from CHRC coordinator emergency management and community resilience Glenn Bell and QIT Plus senior GIS/disaster management specialist Sam Williams. Jorunn Lorenzen

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council, in partnership with QIT Plus, is leading the way as the first Queensland council to go live with emergency management software, Guardian IMS.

An announcement was made that the council would implement and test the software in early 2019.

The coordinator emergency management and community resilience, Glenn Bell, said the software would benefit road users across the region not only during an emergency.

"Council now has the ability to publish roadworks and hazards in real time, from the field, to its emergency management dashboard and Queensland traffic websites,” Mr Bell said.

"This may include single-lane or full road closures, flooding or physical hazards at accident sites.”

Mr Bell said the software's extensive capabilities allowed emergency services, government and other agencies to work together from remote locations.

"Guardian IMS is, like most of today's software, cloud-based and mobile-ready, allowing users from various locations to collaborate,” he said.

"Performance monitoring dashboards mean that disaster and emergency management staff across all agencies have improved situational awareness and can escalate incidents as required.

"Spatial intelligence provides real-time windows to incident locations and there are automated tools for triggers that require urgent response.”