Washington State Continues Efforts To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus
Which CQ events are cancelled amid mass gatherings ban

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
14th Mar 2020 10:15 AM
THE CORONAVIRUS pandemic has spread to the cancellation of some Central Queensland events.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on Friday afternoon for “mass gatherings” of more than 500 people are to be cancelled.

The St Patricks Day races at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton still went ahead today.

Thousands of people turned out for this year's Festival of the Wind

The Emu Park Lions have announced they have cancelled the Festival of the Wind until further notice.

“We are very disappointed, but prefer that everyone stays safe,” the announcement read.

The event was to be held on April 5.

Mamma Mia shows at Pilbeam Theatre have also been cancelled.

The shows this weekend are still going ahead however next weeks shows have been cancelled and refunds are being arranged for ticketholders.

The future of the highly anticipated Rockynats is in limbo as Rockhampton Regional Council plans to hold a special council meeting on Monday to discuss the future of events.

The Australian Gran Prix, NRL and AFL games, The Sydney Royal Easter Show and CMC Rocks have all been cancelled.

