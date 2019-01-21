Which CQ pub did this Mt Morgan boarding house become?

MANY families and workers have the late Mrs Mary Thompson to thank for having a place of residence in Mount Morgan.

Built in 1899, Thompson's Railway Boarding House was located at the corner of Neil and Coates Sts in the historic town.

Although Mrs Thompson (formerly Harhen nee Marrinan) passed away in 1926, her hard-earned legacy lives on through her relatives who remember her courage and generosity.

Mary Thompson (formerly Harhen nee Marrinan) never turned away anyone who needed a roof over their head. Contributed

The boarding house continued to operate under the auspice of two of her daughters, Nora and Katherine Harhen and after it ceased operation in late 1935, the building entered a new phase.

The attempted auction sale of the building and business as a going concern took place in 1934, which had been the instruction of Mrs Thompson's estate.

And it was reported in The Morning Bulletin on March 24 of that year.

At the time of the auction, there were 30 permanent boarders living in the residence.

After Mrs Thompson's death in 1926, the boarding house continued to operate for some years until it became the Dululu Hotel. Contributed

"The splendid corner freehold allotment, had a frontage of 66 feet to Coates St (now Scott St) and 164 feet to Neil St,” the article said.

The building was known as first-class accommodation, which had a good paint job and plenty of rooms.

Upstairs, there were 13 double bed rooms and one single bedroom, side verandahs front and back.

On the ground floor, you could find 10 large bedrooms with verandahs front, side and back, a large dining room, a large kitchen with cooking range and pantry and a bathroom.

Mary Bridget, Nora, Kate and Annie Harhen (Mrs Thompson's daughters). Contributed

The article also read "this sale offers a wonderful opportunity of securing a good, sound freehold business proposition with a large prospective value”.

"The building is faultless and everything is in spotless condition.”

Unfortunately, a sale at auction was not achieved.

After she was granted permission to carry on the licence of the Dululu Hotel from previous owner, Alice Dorothea Dodge, Sophia Duthie applied for an extension of time to erect a new premises on the land and negotiated purchase of the Railway Boarding House in a private sale around October 1935.

Thompson's Railway Boarding House was moved to Dululu in late 1935 where it served as the small town's watering hole from early 1936.

Exterior view of the Dululu Hotel.

Mrs Duthie ran the Dululu Hotel until her death in December 1949 after which the hotel licence was transferred to her daughter.

Mary Thompson

A wide circle of friends mourned the loss of Mary Thompson who was aged in her early 60s.

Born in Country Clare, Ireland in 1864, she had arrived in Mount Morgan before spending 37 years in the mining township.

Married twice, her first husband, Michael Harhen had accidentally drowned in the Mount Morgan Gold Mining Company's lower dam while he crossed the wall on his way home from work.

An inquiry was held in regards to the incident.

It was reported in The Capricornian on Saturday, December 17 1898 the government medical officer, Samuel Jabez Richard, who had attended the scene, revealed there were efforts made to resuscitate Mr Harhen.

This process continued for about 30 to 40 minutes.

Sadly, Mr Harhen showed no signs of survival.

It was assumed the victim had been in the water for between 15 to 20 minutes before he was brought to the surface.

Mr Harhen was born in Ireland and aged 35 years old when he passed away.

WEDDING BELLS: Left to right: Katherine Harhen, Mr Richardson, Arthur Richard Barker, Mary Bridget Barker nee Harhen, Nora Harhen, Connie Marrinan, John Thompson. The wedding of Arthur Richard Barker and Mary Bridget Harhen took place on July 25, 1917. Contributed

Not long after her husband's death, she built the two-storey boarding house which would gain her much respect among the community.

Her obituary read "being of a happy and kindly disposition the late Mrs Thompson was always out to do a kind action, and was never known to turn a man who was down and out from her table, which many a miner throughout the state can testify to”.

Her second husband, John Thompson predeceased her a couple of years before her death.

Mrs Thompson left behind four daughters and three sons.