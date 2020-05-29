Menu
Which CQ road will benefit from almost $1 million?

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
29th May 2020 11:35 AM
ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is pouring over half a million dollars for improvement works along Musgrave St on the city’s northside.

After announcing the project has been progressing well, infrastructure spokesman Councillor Tony Williams revealed the improvements were being made between Painswick St and Lakes Creek Rd.

“Our teams are out on Musgrave St working hard to improve things for residents,” he said.

“We are replacing sections of kerb and adding kerb ramps, as well as adding a new asphalt overlay to the entire area.

The council will also replace some of the older drainage structures and improve the ease of maintenance, so it will look proper for a longer period of time.

“It’s going to make a huge difference to those using the area, especially those with prams and wheelchairs,” he said.

“There will be pedestrian access at all times throughout the works so don’t worry about changing your walking route.

“This work will take a few months and we really appreciate everyone’s patience with the speed and parking restrictions that are in place to keep our crews safe.

“I look forward to seeing the finished work later in the winter.”

The total project cost has come to $550,000 which is being funded by Rockhampton Regional Council.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

