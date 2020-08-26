Menu
Gladstone and Rockhampton suburbs will have access to 5G, as Telstra extends its coverage across 280 suburbs by more than 50 per cent.
Which CQ suburbs will have 5G access?

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Aug 2020 8:57 AM
GLADSTONE and Rockhampton suburbs will have access to 5G, as Telstra extends its coverage across 280 suburbs by more than 50 per cent.

Telstra has reached an important new milestone with 400 Queensland 5G sites now on-air.

More than 200 suburbs in regional Queensland including Gladstone, Rockhampton, and Townsville now enjoy at least 50 per cent coverage from Telstra 5G.

Telstra Regional general manager Rachel Cliffe said the rollout would continue into more suburbs across the state in the coming months

“We’ve reached a milestone with our 400th Telstra 5G site on-air in Queensland and we’re reaching more and more people with the next generation of mobile technology,” Ms Cliffe said.

“Every week we’re expanding Telstra 5G to more suburbs in Queensland’s regions so that as more 5G devices go on sale, our customers can have the latest devices on Australia’s best network.”

There are now more than 1500 Telstra 5G sites on-air across selected areas of 53 Australian cities and towns.

More than 1000 suburbs nationally are more than half covered by Telstra 5G and more than 10 million people live, work or pass through Telstra’s 5G footprint every day.

Gladstone suburbs with 50 per cent or more 5G coverage:

Byellee

Clinton

Rockhampton suburbs with 50 per cent or more 5G coverage:

Berserker

Kawana

Koongal

Rockhampton City

Wandal

