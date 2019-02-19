Which CQ theatre production is a rollercoaster of emotions?

AIRWAYS TO STAGE: 4RO's Laurie Atlas and Brent Evans in A Not So Private Practice, one of three one-act plays performed by Rockhampton Little Theatre in March. .

SEVENTEEN actors, three directors and countless crew are behind one much-anticipated production.

They have all been working hard to present Rockhampton Little Theatre's latest production, the One Act Festival, coming to the Walter Reid Cultural Centre early next month.

If you are a fan of the theatre, you are sure to be satisfied as the festival will show three plays spanning two genres, comedy and thriller.

One of the comedies Night at the Theatre follows the conversation between a playwright and a mortician.

The second comedy A Not so Private Practice, shows a local, suburban doctor who has been called away to attend an urgent house call which causes his appointments to back up in his surgery.

In a similar vein to The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, thriller The Masterson Dolls tells the tale of two sisters, one who seemingly has everything, and the other only her dolls.

But when mummy passes away and the will is read, the second sister is forced out of the family home.

What must she do to protect herself and her 'babies'?

If you would like to find out, book a night out with Rockhampton Little Theatre at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre on March 1, 2, 8, and 9.

Tickets are available online at seeitlive.com.au, the Pilbeam Theatre box office or at the venue.