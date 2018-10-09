Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
News

Which CQ town has the best tap water in the state?

Maddelin McCosker
by
9th Oct 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DO YOU think Yeppoon has the best-tasting tap water in the country?

If so, you are not alone.

Yeppoon's tap water has been selected as the best in the state and could be named best in Australia.

The Water Industry Operators Association is holdings its fourth annual Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water in Australia competition next Wednesday in Toowoomba.

With NSW, Tasmania, South Australia and Victoria all putting forward their best town water to be judged, Yeppoon is one of five towns or cities selected.

While the competition is in the spirit of good fun, there is a meaningful undertone of recognising the hard work of those who ensure safe, clean drinking water is available to us every day.

WIOA chief operations officer Craig Mathisen said people were often surprised to learn the complexities involved with delivering high-quality drinking water.

"The competition is a testament to the excellent quality of Australian water and to the diligence and commitment of the operational employees who deliver it,” he said.

The winner of the competition will not only have bragging rights for the next 12 months, they will also represent Australia at the annual Berkeley Springs International Water Testing Competition in the US state of West Virginia.

best tap water in australia ixom best tasting tap water in australia water industry operators associations yeppoon water
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Shark bite takes chunk off fisherman's dream holiday

    premium_icon Shark bite takes chunk off fisherman's dream holiday

    News 'All he wanted to do was get back on the vessel and go back out fishing': Crew on-board filled the 55yo man's wound with an unusual substance to help it heal.

    Addict high on ice when used replica gun to rob soccer club

    premium_icon Addict high on ice when used replica gun to rob soccer club

    Crime 'He was walking home and needed more money for drugs'

    Council tells court Kershaw Gardens not used by holidayers

    premium_icon Council tells court Kershaw Gardens not used by holidayers

    Council News Dispute over overnight stays at city park returns to court

    Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    premium_icon Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    Politics Mayor says prohibition hasn't worked and sly-grogging is rife

    Local Partners