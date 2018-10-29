Which CQ town has the highest fuel prices in the region?

PETROL RAGE: The price of fuel keeps on rising.

AS fuel sky-rockets to almost $2 a litre in some parts of the region, RACQ says last week's national fuel strike had no impact on prices.

In Blackwater, prices for premium unleaded 98 are the highest in the region, with one driver posting on social media that he was paying 190.9 cents per litre.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said figures showed that of the 13 most expensive service stations for premium 98 sales in Queensland, all of them were Coles branded service stations.

PRICEY FUEL: These are the most expensive fuel retailers around CQ.

"While that price at Blackwater is high, unfortunately it's not currently the highest being charged across Queensland,” she said.

Speaking on the recent fuel strikes, Ms Ross said there were more effective ways for driver's to show their frustration.

"While we can completely understand the frustration many drivers have felt about the rising cost of petrol, as expected the fuel strike has had no impact on prices,” she said.

"The best way to keep fuel costs down is by shopping around and buying from the cheapest site every time you need to fill up.

"Doing so drives competition and will hopefully result in lower prices.”