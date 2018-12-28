Which event are you most excited for in 2019?

RESPECTED MUSICIAN: As one of Australia's iconic musicians, Ian Moss will perform at the Way Out West Fest at Winton in April.

RESPECTED MUSICIAN: As one of Australia's iconic musicians, Ian Moss will perform at the Way Out West Fest at Winton in April.

HERE are six of the most exciting things to look forward to in 2019.

1. Gemboree

Rockhampton has been named the host of the 55th Annual Gemboree from April 19-22.

For more information, visit the Gemboree Facebook page.

2. Red Hot Summer Tour

See music legends John Farnham, Daryl Braithwaite, Jon Stevens and Dragon join pop sensation Vanessa Amorosi and rockers Thirsty Merc in Rockhampton for this special concert event.

The Red Hot Summer Tour will land at The Common, Rockhampton, on Easter Saturday (April 20).

3. Capricorn Food and Wine Festival

The Capricorn Food and Wine Festival has something for everyone.

A weekend filled with events that offer a relaxed and inviting atmosphere for foodies, wine connoisseurs, and everyone in between.

The festival is held in the redeveloped Quay St along the banks of the Fitzroy River and showcases Rockhampton's elegance with its majestic sandstone buildings.

For more information, visit www.capricornfoodandwine. com.au.

4. Way Out West Fest

With the outback spirit warming everyone's heart, Aussies are heading west to celebrate great music at the Way Out West Fest.

Discover where the spirit of Waltzing Matilda was born, with Winton this year hosting the iconic music event from April 25-28.

5. John Butler Trio

John Butler Trio are taking their music on the road and they'll stop at Rockhampton in February.

The band will be joined by singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly.

Catch John Butler Trio at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel on February 21.

6. Golden Mount Festival

More than 40 years ago, the Golden Mount Festival morphed out of the Back to Mount Morgan Week and the Springtime Carnival.

The Golden Mount Festival has become one of the longest and most iconic festivals in Central Queensland.

Like the Mount Morgan Mine, it has endured, often against great odds.

For more information, visit www.goldenmountfestival. org.au.