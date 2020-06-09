Which is the latest pub to reopen in CQ region?

BEER taps are ready to fill your pint, pot or schooner.

Plenty of patrons’ mouths have been watering for months while their beloved pubs had closed their doors to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Now one Central Queensland watering hole has begun trading in full again, leaving the town rejoicing.

Manager Melissa Chandler stands in the bar of Grand Hotel in Mt Morgan which is now open to the public.

Mount Morgan’s Grand Hotel has reopened its bar and dining room, coming as a relief to the town’s population, as the region enters its beginning stages of normality.

While the popular venue had been trading as a takeaway service during the COVID-19 pandemic, patrons could only visit its adjoining bottle shop on Central St for food deliveries.

But residents and visitors alike can now visit the venue for a hot pub feed and cold beverages dine-in.

Twenty people per room are allowed into the watering hole, and 16 people are allowed in the bar room at one time, with the option of sitting outside.

Group bookings are limited to 10 people.

However, you’ll need to wait a little while longer to use the pub’s pool table, jukebox or gaming room.

If you wish to make a booking, contact the venue on (07) 4938 2300, keeping in mind to follow social distancing rules.