Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Which is the latest pub to reopen in CQ region?

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
9th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEER taps are ready to fill your pint, pot or schooner.

Plenty of patrons’ mouths have been watering for months while their beloved pubs had closed their doors to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Now one Central Queensland watering hole has begun trading in full again, leaving the town rejoicing.

Manager Melissa Chandler stands in the bar of Grand Hotel in Mt Morgan which is now open to the public.
Manager Melissa Chandler stands in the bar of Grand Hotel in Mt Morgan which is now open to the public.

Mount Morgan’s Grand Hotel has reopened its bar and dining room, coming as a relief to the town’s population, as the region enters its beginning stages of normality.

While the popular venue had been trading as a takeaway service during the COVID-19 pandemic, patrons could only visit its adjoining bottle shop on Central St for food deliveries.

But residents and visitors alike can now visit the venue for a hot pub feed and cold beverages dine-in.

Twenty people per room are allowed into the watering hole, and 16 people are allowed in the bar room at one time, with the option of sitting outside.

Group bookings are limited to 10 people.

However, you’ll need to wait a little while longer to use the pub’s pool table, jukebox or gaming room.

If you wish to make a booking, contact the venue on (07) 4938 2300, keeping in mind to follow social distancing rules.

grand hotel mount morgan tmbcommunity tmbentertainment whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eddie Cowie honoured for lengthy service with SES

        premium_icon Eddie Cowie honoured for lengthy service with SES

        News ‘I feel very privileged. I wasn’t expecting something like this to come my way.’

        Second stage of Cedric Archer Park lagoon works begin

        premium_icon Second stage of Cedric Archer Park lagoon works begin

        Community Tenders have been released for the landscaping and irrigation works

        Dog attack victim thanks those who helped her recovery

        premium_icon Dog attack victim thanks those who helped her recovery

        Letters to the Editor Diana Wode was attacked by a dog earlier this year and suffered injuries all over...

        How to get $11,000 grant to protect your home from cyclones

        premium_icon How to get $11,000 grant to protect your home from cyclones

        News Lower home insurance premiums are another bonus for eligible CQ homeowners.