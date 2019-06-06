Which island is home to a range of nesting species?

IN THIS anecdote, I shall continue looking at the bird rookeries off our Queensland coast that I have had the pleasure of visiting. Just off the Capricorn Coast between Yeppoon and Emu Park is a small island simply known as Bird Island.

It used to have a large contingent of Caspian terns which nested there along with a lesser number of silver gulls.

It was a joy to go there to photograph.

For some reason, the terns have now deserted this site and only the gulls remain.

One of the best known islands where nesting birds are in big numbers would be Heron Island out from Gladstone but it is more famous because of its tourist facilities.

Unfortunately, I have not had the chance to go there yet but all reports are very good.

Masthead Island is also out from Gladstone and is more the home of the shearwaters and noddies and a number of different terns.

The shearwaters are commonly known as mutton birds and had nesting holes in the ground all over the surface.

These birds arrive late afternoon or early evening and depart in mass in the early morning light.

Campers on the island need to keep their heads down as these birds head straight for the open sea.

A plane flight from Bundaberg got me to Lady Elliot Island which is another holiday resort as well as having a number of nesting species.

Common noddies, roseate terns, bridled terns, blacknaped terns, and red-tailed tropicbirds all were nesting over the three different times I went there.

Many of them had young and had their own colonies. Adult birds were out foraging for food and as soon as a parent returned, young that were big enough like the roseate tern would race after their parent till the food was forthcoming.

- Keith Ireland