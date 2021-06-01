Which junior CQ sports clubs receive a share in $105K

The Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA) has received $7,500 to host the annual Clermont ICPA Sports Camp through Glencore's latest round of Junior Sports Development Program grants.

The Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA) has received $7,500 to host the annual Clermont ICPA Sports Camp through Glencore's latest round of Junior Sports Development Program grants.

Children and students across Central Queensland will benefit from almost $105,000, encouraging more young people to get involved in sport.

The Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association (ICPA) is just one of the many organisations to benefit from the first round of grants through Glencore’s Junior Sports Development Program (JSDP), receiving $7,500 to host the annual Clermont ICPA Sports Camp.

The ICPA Sports Camp, hosted near Glencore’s Clermont Open Cut operation, allows isolated children from Years 4 to 7 to try a range of sports including rugby league, basketball, hockey, cricket, netball and more.

“Many have described 2020 as the hardest year they’ve ever been through due to the isolation required to get the world back on track after COVID-19,” ICPA sponsorship coordinator, Sarah Mifsud, said.

“This is something that many rural and isolated families in outback Australia have to face each year due to where they live.

“Living rurally is a privilege and often a choice but to be able to provide some form of group activity like the sports camp gives these children an opportunity to experience life ‘in town’ and to have access to the professional knowledge of our sporting coaches.

“We’re very grateful for Glencore’s support and are looking forward to the hustle and bustle of 144 excited rural children.”

Twenty junior sporting clubs have received JSDP grants of up to $7,500 each, with the aim of enhancing the sustainability and strength of organisations in the areas around Glencore’s coal operations.

Glencore’s community relations manager, Craig Strudwick, said the latest round’s grant recipients reflected the vibrant and diverse mix of local clubs across regional Queensland.

“We received a high level of interest from a range of sporting clubs for our first round of the Queensland Junior Sports Development Program,” Mr Strudwick said.

“We’re incredibly proud to be able to support 20 of these groups, whether it be by helping them improve their facilities or assisting in the purchase of new training equipment.

“Through our grants, we hope to encourage more young people to get involved, or stay involved, with sporting activities.”

To date, Glencore has delivered more than 400 JSDP grants across New South Wales and Queensland, totalling more than $2.2 million.

The next round of Glencore’s JSDP grants will open late this year.

Full list of JSDP grant recipients:

$4,770.23 for spectator seating and marquees at Wandoan State School;

$6,700 for ‘come and try’ workshops at Wandoan Gun Club;

$6,934.75 to upgrade sporting equipment at Collinsville State High School;

$5,771.53 for new training equipment at Taroom Amateur Swimming Association;

$7,500 for a secure children’s play area at Nebo Bushman’s Carnival;

$7,500 for new competition show jumps at Clermont Pony Club;

$4,335.65 for new soccer goals at Clermont State School;

$7,500 to upgrade canteen facilities at Emerald Eagles Football Club;

$2,936.50 to establish junior golf equipment at Tieri Country Club;

$4,390.84 for equipment to support volunteers at Clermont Tigers Junior Soccer Association;

$7,500 to help facilitate the Clermont I.C.P.A Sports Camp;

$7,500 for athletics facilities at Valkyrie State School;

$2,811.85 for new training equipment at Springsure Junior Rugby League;

$1,972.90 for medical supervision at the Springsure Pony Club Clinic and Campdraft;

$1,813.97 for field gear and first aid equipment at Clermont Junior Bears Rugby League Club;

$6,460 for first aid equipment at Wandoan Gymnastics Club;

$2,515 for a defibrillator at Emerald Junior Tigers Rugby League Incorporation;

$4,730 for a fertiliser spreader for the Wandoan State School Parents and Citizens Association;

$4,500 to support the Central Highlands Junior Rugby Union Professional Development and Accreditation Project; and

$6,516 for marquees and club banners at Capella Cricket Club.

Originally published as Which junior CQ sports clubs receive a share in $105K