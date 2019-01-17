Menu
Starring Dale Pengelly, the show features songs from music theatre favourites such as Singin' in the Rain and Chicago.
Which musical theatre favourites have been revisited?

17th Jan 2019 8:13 AM
SWOON and sway to timeless tunes from the Rat Pack and Nat King Cole in the Pilbeam Theatre's first Morning Melodies for 2019, The Lounge Suite.

Starring Dale Pengelly, the show also features songs from music theatre favourites such as Singin' in the Rain, The Boy From Oz, Chicago and Hot Shoe Shuffle.

The Lounge Suite is a high energy celebration of dance and song.

It beckons you to peek behind, through its curtains.

Travel back to the way it was; discover the allure of nostalgia and be carried on a journey through Dale Pengelly's incredible career in the world of performance.

Supported by his Loungin' Ladies, you'll be hard pressed to resist singing and dancing your way through the swing era hits with this sensational trio.

A former Central Queenslander, Dale Pengelly is a seasoned performer with credits including Hot Shoe Shuffle, Chicago, The Boy From Oz, Singin' in the Rain, Mary Poppins, Shout!, just to name a few.

He has also directed and choreographed productions including Cabaret, Guys and Dolls and The Addams Family.

Morning Melodies - The Lounge Suite will be performed at Morning Melodies at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on Monday, February 18, at 11am.

Tickets, at $20 for adults with concessions available, are on sale now from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111 or online at seeitlive.com.au.

Morning Melodies is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council and Bolsover Radiology.

There will be a free morning tea provided by Brumby's Allenstown, Gracemere and Parkhurst before the show.

