Which North Rocky business is closing down?

WE'LL TAKE THAT: Journalists Leighton Smith and Christine McKee receive a carton of beer from One Nation for clarifying the Labor leader's position on coal.

BERSERKER children's clothing and gifts business Can I Wear That? is closing its doors.

Their last trading day will be Thursday, February 28 and they are having 50 per cent off all of their goods.

Cheers to Bill and One Nation

FOR months now, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has been under fire for his "difficult to determine” views on coal.

Critics say his position depends on who he's talking to.

So while Mr Shorten was in Rockhampton this week, One Nation candidate Wade Rothery threw out a challenge, offering a carton of beer to any journalist who could clarify the Labor leader's position once and for all.

The Bully crew are always up for a challenge and never keen on being beaten to a good story, and our persistence eventually paid off.

We figured our readers, regardless of their position on coal, were also pretty interested to hear where he stood.

Mr Shorten made it clear that "anyone who says there is no future for coal is kidding themselves and kidding the Australian people”.

"We are going to keep exporting coal, and that's a fact,” he said.

It wasbeers all round yesterday afternoon in the newsroom.

Tasting session

KEV Brown's Butchery in North Rockhampton is hosting their "Famous Kabanas Tasting Day” from 10am today.

A free event, you can take advantage of this opportunity to try Kev's wood-smoked kabanas.

Find Kev Brown's Butchery at Highway Palms, 379 Yaamba Rd.

Afterpay arrives

MANE Street Hair Studio in Mount Morgan announced last week the salon has introduced Afterpay for their customers.

Kodie Dodd at Mane St Hair Salon in Mount Morgan. Chris Ison ROK110118chair1

Available with any purchase over $100, head down to the salon on Morgan St in the town's CBD.

Politics heats up

THERE'S no doubt the Labor Party is keen as beans to win the seat of Capricornia.

This week the top brass were all in town.

Federal leader Bill Shorten brought the man many think should be leading the party, Anthony Albanese and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Expect plenty of attention on Capricornia as electioneering heats up.

Fill your face

THE Park Avenue Hotel Motel is today hosting a pie eating competition from 2pm.

Those who've registered could be in the running to win $100.