Which NYE event will you choose to bid farewell to 2018?

NEW YEAR: Rockhampton's skyline will be lit up tonight with fireworks displays at 7.30pm and midnight at Quay St.

KISS the year goodbye, and say hello to 2019.

Here is our top picks where you can find the hottest events leading up to the new year.

1.

Join in with the Central Queensland community to celebrate the arrival of a new year.

Watch fireworks displays at 7.30pm and midnight from Quay St in Rockhampton.

There will also be amusements, food vendors and jumping castles from 4pm.

The Queensland Police Service has issued a notice with road closures for the event.

Between 6am today and 6am tomorrow, the following roads will be closed to all traffic which will allow celebrations to be conducted.

- Quay St, Rockhampton between Denham and William Sts;

- Riverbank car park off Quay and Derby Sts;

- Quay St, Rockhampton (between Fitzroy and William Sts from 4pm);

- Quay Lane, Rockhampton (between Fitzroy and Derby Sts from 4pm);

- East St, Rockhampton (between Denham St and Market Lane from 4pm);

- William St, Rockhampton (between East Lane and Quay St from 4pm);

2.

UPSTAIRS:

This includes a $199 Ticket, all-inclusive premium food, beverages and a live entertainment package.

This is an 18-plus event.

DOWNSTAIRS:

There is a $5 cover charge to enter the licensed public bar and entertainment area which is located directly underneath the Boathouse - (cover charge at the door).

Located at the Boathouse in Quay St, this event will be held from 6pm tonight.

3.

Hosted at the Great Western Hotel tonight from 6pm, the Xtreme Bulls are rode by some of the baddest, meanest and rankest one-ton athletes.

The aim of the game is for them to hold on to the bull for eight seconds to glory.

Beau Thomas from the Great Western Hotel. Chris Ison ROK010917cgreatwester

Cost is $29 plus booking fee for general admission.

A seated ticket costs $49 plus booking fee.

Phone 07 4922 3888.

4.

The Heritage Hotel in Rockhampton will host its 2nd annual masquerade party from 7pm on New Year's Eve.

A five-hour food and drinks package will be offered this year which includes gourmet canapes, wine, craft tap beer and basic spirits.

One of Brisbane's most popular bands right now, Harte Street Band will provide the entertainment and will be supported by DJs to keep the night going strong.

The venue will also have one of the best vantage points of the fireworks display on Quay St.

Tickets cost $140 which are available from the venue.

5.

Korte's Resort is also joining in on all of the New Year's Eve fun this year.

The resort's conference centre is hosting their Hats and Heels event from 7.30pm.

Innocent Eve will kick off the entertainment from 8pm through to midnight.

Tickets cost $25 (pre-purchase) or $35 at the door.

Call 4936 3153.

6.

From 8pm, join in the fun with the team at the Allenstown Hotel in Rockhampton.

There will be live music, drink specials and games.

The event is an 18-plus function.

Phone (07) 4922 1853.Footlights

7.

Catch all of the excitement from 8pm at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club on Anzac Parade in Yeppoon.

Tickets cost $65 and can be purchased from www.trybooking.com.

8.

Enjoy a delicious, three-course dinner with a show at Footlights Theatre Restaurant in Yeppoon.

The party starts at 7pm, located at 123 Rockhampton Rd.

Head to Footlights Theatre Restaurant for a special night to celebrate the new year. Pictured is the cast from Footlights latest show, 'Oh What a Bewdy'. Contributed

Tickets can be purchased from footlights.com.au.

9.

Frenchville Sports Club General Manager Damien Massingham said with the addition of their new look and new menu, the venue will be hosting a Beach Party theme for New Year's Eve celebrations this year.

"There will be a massive $20,000 Cash Giveaway from 7pm and $5,000 worth of vouchers in a Balloon Drop at Midnight,” he said.

"To ensure all the family are catered for we will also have a fully supervised Mega Kids Club in our Function Centre, with DJ, Balloon Drop, Inflatables, Games, Prizes, Arts, Crafts, Movies, Food and Drinks.

The Mega Kids Club will open from 6pm to 12.30am. Entry costs $5 per child.

Bookings are essential, visit www.frenchvillesportsclub.

com.au.

Flames Bistro will showcase their new menu and host two dinner seatings, the first from 5.30pm and the second from 7.30pm.

"We have two free courtesy buses operating from 4pm to make your night as hassle free as possible, Free Entry to all Bar and Free Entertainment by Damien and Kev,” Mr Massingham said.

Phone 4932 6800 for bookings and enquiries.