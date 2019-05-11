Which prestigious trophy did these students win?

ENSEMBLE: Amber Tobane and Claire Cho represented Rockhampton State High School in accepting the Music Society trophy for secondary students chamber group

ENSEMBLE: Amber Tobane and Claire Cho represented Rockhampton State High School in accepting the Music Society trophy for secondary students chamber group Jann Houley

WELCOME to this week's edition of the Fox Files. See our lead story and other hot gossip below.

FOR Amber Tobane, it's a familiar feeling to hold the Rockhampton Chamber Music Society Perpetual Trophy.

That's because Rockhampton State High School has won it for four of the five years she's been playing piano with its chamber band.

The three-violin, viola and piano ensemble chose the piece Stormrider, which Amber said was fast paced with great chords and a pretty melody.

They rehearsed for only two weeks during school lunch breaks.

Amber agreed with the adjudicator's message that playing chamber music is an excellent opportunity to learn to work together.

"It's a very valuable experience not only to participate but also to watch other competitors,” she said.

"You learn as much from them as you do from yourselves.”

Close to her heart

BREAST cancer survivor Beverly Donohoe has raised about $100,000 for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

The Springsure woman has hosted the event for more than 10 years to support Cancer Council Queensland.

This year's event will be held today from 10am and will see community members gather at the Grimston property on Millthorpe Rd for tea, food and fundraising.

Entry costs $10.

If you'd like to book a table of four, six or eight, phone 49841694.

Dining in the Dark

NO, NOT Dancing in the Dark! Dine without your sense of sight at Headricks Lane (pictured top) in Rockhampton from 6pm tonight.

Tickets cost $103.80 and a beverage pairing package costs $134.40.

Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for ticketing information.

Together again after 50 years

FIFTY years after they shared a classroom together in Year 10, former Mount Morgan High School students assembled on the steps of the iconic building.

They travelled near and far, some came from Sydney to attend.

She's still got it

LONG-time Mount Morgan educator Irene Sturgess has been filmed performing the town's high school theme song Non Sibi Sed Omnibus.

Ms Sturgess sung the tune on May 5 during the town's Golden Mount Fetsival and proudly showed her former students she's still got it.

Did you spot him?

BUSY on the campaign trail, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (pictured) spent Thursday night in the Beef Capital of Australia.

When asked where he had a feed for dinner he said he had a "very tasty” rib fillet and chips from Rocky's iconic Criterion Hotel.

The Bully was unable to confirm what beverage he had to accompany his meal.

Take a bow local beef producers.

Strike a pose for the show

ROCKHAMPTON'S Miss Showgirl entrants will strike a pose tomorrow for a high tea to mark the first round of competition judging.

The Miss Showgirl Award looks for young ladies within the area to represent the Rockhampton Show for 12 months.