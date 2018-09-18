Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffee will be available up until 11AM, unless you're hitting up Bundaberg and Rockhampton where it is available all day!
Coffee will be available up until 11AM, unless you're hitting up Bundaberg and Rockhampton where it is available all day! Contributed
News

Which restaurant is offering free coffees all day this week?

Andrew Jefferson
by
18th Sep 2018 10:47 AM

A ROCKHAMPTON restaurant is offering free coffees ALL DAY for the rest of the week.

Guzman y Gomez, located at Stockland, is offering free coffees until Friday, large or small.

Remember when Guzman y Gomez launched a breakfast menu earlier this year and completely reinvented the brekkie game?

Well, it turns out they're not quite done yet.

From Monday until Friday, Queensland residents can score a free barista-made coffee at participating GYG restaurants.

While coffee will be available free up until 11am at most participating outlets, it's available ALL DAY at Bundaberg and Rockhampton

And we're talking any kind of coffee at no extra cost - whether you need that double-shot to get you out of bed or lactose is just not your friend, GYG has got your back.　

And the freebies don't stop there with Maccas outlets offering a free cheeseburger just for today with the mymaccas app.

However, there is a limit of one free cheeseburger per person.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Kershaw's hidden past: a body, a bomb and a failed waterfall

    premium_icon Kershaw's hidden past: a body, a bomb and a failed waterfall

    Offbeat From landfill to family favourite play spot, the secrets of Kershaw Gardens are revealed on the 30th anniversary of its official opening

    Metro collapse continues with $200k lease breach

    premium_icon Metro collapse continues with $200k lease breach

    Business COAST builder declared bankruptcy day before lawsuit was lodged

    Murder trial: bad-smelling object size of basketball in bag

    premium_icon Murder trial: bad-smelling object size of basketball in bag

    Crime It had dark hair or fur and a 'very bad smell'

    REVEALED: World-first wave pool edges closer to completion

    premium_icon REVEALED: World-first wave pool edges closer to completion

    News SURF Lakes details when waves will roll in at the pool

    Local Partners