Which restaurant is offering free coffees all day this week?

A ROCKHAMPTON restaurant is offering free coffees ALL DAY for the rest of the week.

Guzman y Gomez, located at Stockland, is offering free coffees until Friday, large or small.

Remember when Guzman y Gomez launched a breakfast menu earlier this year and completely reinvented the brekkie game?

Well, it turns out they're not quite done yet.

From Monday until Friday, Queensland residents can score a free barista-made coffee at participating GYG restaurants.

And we're talking any kind of coffee at no extra cost - whether you need that double-shot to get you out of bed or lactose is just not your friend, GYG has got your back.

And the freebies don't stop there with Maccas outlets offering a free cheeseburger just for today with the mymaccas app.

However, there is a limit of one free cheeseburger per person.