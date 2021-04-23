Which roads to avoid on Anzac Day in the Central Highlands

Communities across the Central Highlands will stop to commemorate the Anzacs on April 25, with services and marches being held across the region.

“Not only do we remember the anniversary of the landing in Gallipoli in 1915, but we also remember those who have served and died in all wars,” A Central Highlands Regional Council spokesman said.

“The spirit of Anzac, with its qualities of courage, mateship, and sacrifice, continues to have meaning and relevance for our sense of national identity.

“On Anzac Day, ceremonies will be held in towns across our region to acknowledge the service of our veterans.”

In line with Queensland Health guidelines, anyone participating in a march will be required to sign in. Please check directly with event organisers for instructions on how to do this.

Social distancing of 1.5m must be practised and if you are unwell please pay your respects from home.

See the full list of ceremonies and marches being held across the region, as well as a full list of road closures. Drivers have been urged to drive to conditions and rework the route if driving around the ceremonies towns on April 25.

Bauhinia

Ceremony at 10am Friday, April 23 at the Anzac Memorial near the Bauhinia Hall.

Blackwater

Dawn Service: Starts at 4.25am at Blackwater Cenotaph at the Mine Workers Club, Arthur Street.

Main service: At the Blackwater Cenotaph at 9am.

Road closure: 4am – 5am and 8.30am – 10am – Arthur Street southbound, Doon Street, Rufus Street and Wattle Street

Bluff

Dawn Service: Starting at 5.30am at Bluff Cenotaph on Main Street.

Main service: Located at the Bluff Cenotaph at 10.30am.

Road closure: 5am – 5.45am and 10am – 11am – Church Street, Capricorn Highway

Capella

March and service: A 9.45am assembly for 10am start at Amaroo Park for a march to the Capella Cenotaph at the Memorial Park, Crinum Street. Morning tea will be served prior to the 10.30am service.

Road closure: 9.45am – 11am – Crinum and Burn Street intersection to Peak Downs Street intersection

Emerald

Dawn Service Commencing at 4.28am sharp at the Emerald Cenotaph, corner of Egerton and Anakie Streets. Please try to arrive at 4am.

March and main service Departs Lions Park, corner of Ruby and Yamala Streets, at 10.15am and marches to the Cenotaph, corner of Egerton and Anakie Streets, for the service. QR codes will be available at the start of the march for participants to sign in.

Road closures: 4am – 6am – Egerton and Anakie Street intersection

10am – 11.30am:

Ruby and Yamala Street intersection

Ruby Street Yamala Street intersection

Egerton Street/ Hospital Road intersection.

School and Dennis Lane between Hospital Rd and Ruby St.

Egerton St between Hospital Rd and Borilla St.

Anakie St between School Lane and Egerton St.

Dingo

Dawn Service: Meet for a 4.16am start at the Cenotaph in Normanby Street.

March: The march and service will start at 9.30am at Cenotaph in Normanby Street.

Duaringa

A 9am service at the Cenotaph at Mackenzie Park.

Gemfields

Dawn Service: From 4.30am at Anakie.

March and service: At 10am opposite the Ambulance building at Sapphire and heading up towards the Sapphire RSL building.

Rolleston

Assemble at the Rolleston Cricket Oval at 7.30am for the march at 7.45am followed by an 8am service at the Cenotaph at the Rolleston Memorial Hall.

Springsure

Dawn Service: Commencing at 5.30am at the cenotaph at Bauhinia Memorial Hall, followed by a gunfire breakfast.

Commemorative street parade: Assemble at Charles Street at 9.50am for 10am start.

Road closure: 9.30am – 11am – Eclipse St and Charles St.

Tieri

Dawn Service: A 5.30am start at the Cenotaph at Tieri Shopping Centre, Talagai Ave.

March and main service: A 9.30am assembly at Tieri State School for a 10am march to the Cenotaph at Tieri Shopping Centre, immediately followed by service.

Road closure: 9.30am – 11am – Talagai Ave between Tieri State School and Centre Place intersection.

Originally published as Which roads to avoid on Anzac Day in the Central Highlands