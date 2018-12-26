Which rock legend is coming to our neck of the woods?

RESPECTED MUSICIAN: As one of Australia's iconic musicians, Ian Moss will perform at One Hot Night in Rockhampton on Saturday before the Way Out West Fest in April.

RESPECTED MUSICIAN: As one of Australia's iconic musicians, Ian Moss will perform at One Hot Night in Rockhampton on Saturday before the Way Out West Fest in April. Contributed

MUSIC has flowed through Ian Moss' veins from a young age.

Born and raised in Alice Springs, the musician's first "gigs” took place in his kindergarten days, when he would perform in musicals and other performances.

Always confident and keen to learn new things, he took to music like a duck to water.

As a youngster, he'd listen to the music of those times, which included artists such as Johnny Horton and Elvis Presley.

Moss grew up in a musical household, his brother "strummed and sang a mean Bob Dylan” while he sister studied classical piano.

"Fortunately for us kids, there was no problems getting a hold of a guitar or a piano,” Moss said.

As he grew older, it became clear Moss was mastering his craft. He was a member of local teenage bands in Alice Springs during his youth.

"By the time I got to 14, I joined another band but I was a rhythm guitar player in someone else's band for a little while,” he said.

But Moss was keen to start his own group.

"I grabbed a bunch of guys, taught half of them how to play and away we went, learning our covers (lots of Creedence Clearwater Revival songs),” he said.

"We had a list of about 12 songs together and brought out our own dances at a local youth centre.”

It was a time Moss reflected on fondly, a time he called "a lot of fun”.

Moss eventually moved to Adelaide to finish his schooling and "follow the music”.

"Adelaide had a very strong music scene back then, so I'd be out even on weeknights,” he said.

For the next couple of years, he could keep practising his guitar work and would watch other rockers play.

"Being able to see how something is done is incredibly important,” he said.

By the early 1970s, Cold Chisel had formed - and the rest was history.

A legion of fans and a successful solo career later, Moss has shaped a bright career of hits and memorable performances.

In April, he will showcase them at Winton's Way Out West Fest.

But before then, the rock legend will also be the special guest at One Hot Night on December 29 at Rockhampton Showgrounds.