Which Rocky business has just celebrated a great milestone?

DEDICATION: Piranha Insurance's Peter and Heather Peirano have celebrated 40 years in business serving the Central Queensland community. Sean Fox

AS Peter Peirano sat at his desk to reflect on 40 years in business, he admitted the feeling was bittersweet.

While the Piranha Insurance owner said the thought of his business' milestone brought him joy, he felt sad to think he no longer worked from the office doing what he does best - communicating with people.

In an ever-changing world, Mr Peirano and his wife, Heather, have been committed to their clientele which has proven to be a major factor in the business' success.

"It's a huge milestone for any business to survive...purely we're doing something right," Mr Peirano said.

And as loyalty runs deep within the culture of Piranha Insurance, it has earned them the respect of their clients.

"I've always told our staff look after the client and the money will come...you've got to look after your customers," Mr Peirano said.

"We create a work environment where staff loyalty is shown by the time they stay with us, this loyalty provides our clients with this continuity of service.

"As an example, Ross Hudson has been with us for 21 years, other staff have with us for 10 plus years."

And despite opportunities which have arisen to expand the outreach of the organisation, Mr Peirano said he remained committed to helping Central Queenslanders.

"We've always resisted going outside of Rockhampton, we just believe in this area," Mr Peirano said.

And after four decades in the industry, his love of people has remained the same.

Looking back to the beginning of his business journey, Mr Peirano said a chance meeting with an industry professional helped him establish a career.

Mr Peirano owned a slot car track, and one day he had been ten-pin bowling when a man by the name of Revel Henry from Colonial Mutual Life Insurance found him to be an effective communicator.

"I did an apprenticeship with Colonial Mutual Life Insurance and then I eventually moved to Mercantile Mutual Life Insurance and I virtually stayed with them through a number of life changes," Mr Peirano said.

Mr Peirano stayed with Mercantile Mutual Life Insurance for 39 years.

With many years of experience behind him, Mr Peirano purchased the current Piranha Insurance premises at 168 Denison St in Rockhampton 29 years ago.

The couple have since created a warm working environment for their staff which has helped the organisation prosper over the decades.

"They're all my family, I've watched them grow up," Mr Peirano said.

"It's tremendous to see young kids grow into great young adults."

On November 30, the Piranha Insurance family officially celebrated 40 years at a special Christmas function hosted at Korte's Resort at Parkhurst.

The couple were surrounded by family, friends and employees.

Born on March 31 1953, Mr Peirano hailed from Duaringa where his father owned the Duaringa butcher shop from 1952 to 1979.

