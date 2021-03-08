Which Rocky intersection is getting new traffic lights?

Lane closures, speed restrictions, and traffic control will be in place. Photo: File

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will install traffic lights at the intersection of Fitzroy and East Streets.

The work will be done between 7pm and 7am from Sunday, March 14 to Friday, May 14.

No work will be done on Friday and Saturday nights.

Lane closures, speed restrictions, and traffic control will be in place during active hours for the duration of the works.

The department advised that neighbouring residents and businesses may experience an increase in noise due to the construction.

It reminded road users to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions, and traffic controller directions during the works.