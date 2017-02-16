Which Rocky retail giant doesn't want a piece of ALDI?

DOCUMENTS provided as part of ALDI's development application for two new stores in Rockhampton reveal shopping giant Stockland is against the move.

Yesterday Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and ALDI announced the super market chain had lodged a development application to construct stores on both sides of the city.

One is proposed on Yaamba Rd and the other on Gladstone Rd.

While the majority of shoppers across the region are rejoicing having long called for the store's introduction, it seems not everyone is happy.

A letter accompanying the application by ALDI Stores property director Brendan Geary provided detail of Stockland Rockhampton's objection to the Yaamba Rd site.

Mr Geary said their submission was particularly "disappointing”.

"The feasibility of Rockhampton as a long-distance market for ALDI is contingent on two sites, that is, this proposed (Gladstone Rd) store along with a proposed store at 341 Yaamba Road, Park Avenue,” Mr Geary wrote.

"We note that Council have received a submission from Stockland objecting to the application on 341 Yaamba Road.

Aldi Property Director Brendan Geary with Mayor Margaret Strelow looking over plans for the Aldi store to be built on Gladstone Road. Chris Ison ROK160217caldi3

"Given that we had written to them advising that for ALDI to have a viable presence in Rockhampton, we need to achieve optimum sales.

"We believed that car parking availability within the Stockland Centre would constrain our trading period.

"We trust that Council will give its due consideration to this development application and ALDI look forward to working with Council to resolve an acceptable outcome on both sides.

"Until the Mayor's approach to ALDI we had not actively sought a presence in Rockhampton given costs associated with logistics.”

Mr Geary recognised the efforts played by Cr Strelow to bring the mega centres to Rockhampton.

In a backgrounding brief he said Cr Strelow had been the prime mover in making ALDI's venture realistic.

"On November 5, 2013, Cr Strelow wrote to ALDI expressing interest in having a store in the region because she believed it would be beneficial for the community,” he wrote.

"Follow the mayor's approach we quietly investigated the Rockhampton market and identified several sites that met ALDI's requirements, however the sites which were zoned for our use under Rockhampton's Town Plan were typically occupied by substantial commercial or retail buildings.

"And in most cases required the amalgamation of multiple lots involving different owners to achieve ALDI's required land size. Due to this our investigations were then abandoned.

"The Mayor again wrote to ALDI on 4th June 2015 in relation to possible opportunities for ALDI in Rockhampton.

"In our response to the Mayor we highlighted the above mentioned difficulties but also singling out one site, being the subject site, as a property that was appropriately zoned and met our criteria but had poor access. The attached Development Application has addressed the access problems by proposing the signalisation of the Gladstone Road/Prospect Street intersection.”