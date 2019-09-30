Which Rocky store has been named Australia’s best?

PILLOW Talk Rockhampton has something to celebrate after the local team’s hard work paid off big at a national conference in Brisbane.

The Rockhampton team beat out all 58 stores from around the country to take home the gilded Store of the Year award.

The accolade was judged on impeccable customer service, store presentation, team morale and coaching among other factors.

Store manager Ann Dobbs said the award was hugely special for her and her team.

“We were so thrilled to win Store of the Year especially as we are a regional store,” Ms Dobbs said.

“As a team we would like to reach out on a personal level and thank the community for supporting us.

“We take great pride in giving exceptional service to our customers and we love to see you in our store.

“I would also like to thank my team who have worked very hard to achieve this award.”

Pillow Talk Rockhampton made the big move from Stockland to the Red Hill Homemaker Centre two-and-a-half years ago.

Ms Dobbs, who started working with Pillow Talk after the move, said her team had worked hard and celebrated a successful year.

“When you shift a business, it is difficult because people just think you are gone,” she said.

“This award is recognition of all the hard work the team has done.”

With their trophy proudly on display and determined to continue their stellar record, Ms Dobbs said the business could only get bigger and better from here.

“Maybe we’ll even win again next year,” she said.

Pillow Talk Rockhampton is open seven days a week at Red Hill Homemaker Centre, 404-434 Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton.