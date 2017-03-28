Which Rocky street could be getting a name change?

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council will investigate whether sections of a North Rockhampton street should be re-named after years of confusion over property numbering.

Residents of Main St, between Glenmore Rd and the Fitzroy River, have approached council about the confusion which surrounds a number of properties with a suffix.

An article in the free community publication Park Avenue Snippets outlined several times when couriers and visitors had become lost while looking for the 'A' addresses.

A resident who lives in the non-suffix section (Glenmore Rd to Yaamba Rd) told the publication they were constantly directing people to the 'A' section of the street.

"The confusion is not directly related to the road name, but rather the property numbering,” a report presented at the infrastructure committee meeting on March 14 said.

"It would be a reasonable expectation that properties with suffix addresses are adjacent to non-suffix properties.

"The impact of changing the property numbering to be more logical would impact on the entire length of Main St, impacting a total of 164 property addresses.

"If the road name is changed for the section between Glenmore Road and the Fitzroy River, only 22 residents/property owners would be affected.”

In 2011, Australia Post also approached council about the name confusion, but the issue was not pursued further due to de-amalgamation, elections and staff changes.

Councillors resolved to undertake targeted consultation in the area, with letters to be sent to affected residents.

A name change, for example to Main St Extended, would involve fees for property owners and residents who would have to change addresses on official documents.