Subscribe
Which Rocky suburb has seen surge in property sales?

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
1st Jun 2020 1:00 AM
ROCKHAMPTON real estate agent Doug Webber has sealed his tenth sale in Frenchville in nine weeks, amid a surge in property sales across the suburb.

The Pat O’Driscoll property expert’s most recent deal was the sale of 192 Vallis St in the North Rockhampton suburb.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate sales consultant Doug Webber.
“This great home (built in 1985) was set on a 1235 sqm block with a pool, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a shed,” Mr Webber said.

He said the buyer had been “looking for the right property for 14 months”.

“It was great to finally find the right home for his family,” he said.

With no advertising, word of mouth proved to be a successful for Mr Webber.

“Having a huge database from being born and bred in Rockhampton, I’m always thinking who is looking for this sort of home,” he said.

REIQ Queensland Market Monitor
He said the buyer “ was very thankful I called to let him know”.

“My seller was even more thankful as it saved a lot of dollars in advertising,” he said.

CoreLogic shows Frenchville sales this month were more than $200,000.

