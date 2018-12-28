Which superstar duo is touching down in CQ?

Love and Theft are one of the guest acts at the 2018 Rockin Rocky.

In this week's Fox Files, find out which international act is heading to Rockhampton to wrap up 2018.

AMERICAN country music duo Love and Theft is one of the international acts who will perform at Rockin Rocky this weekend.

One half of the duo, Stephen Barker Liles, told The Morning Bulletin when he first met band mate Eric Gunderson, they started to pen songs together and perform around Nashville.

"We played at a lot of the rock clubs just so we could play whatever we wanted,” he said.

After forming the group along with former member, Brian Bandas in 2006, they made their debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

"The best advice I got was if you want to be a country singer, you've got to live in Nashville, that's how it is,” Liles said.

Love and Theft have released three studio albums, the highest-charting being their self-titled album which reached number four on the US Country charts and number 21 on the Billboard 200.

You can catch them at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton this weekend.