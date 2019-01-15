Which three Rocky businesses have amalgamated?

This new collaborative business can be found on the corner of Musgrave and Charles Sts in North Rockhampton.

This new collaborative business can be found on the corner of Musgrave and Charles Sts in North Rockhampton. Contributed

WOULD you believe an innovative business idea started off as a joke?

In a unique spin on business collaborations, three Central Queensland brands have merged in an effort to give customers a memorable experience.

Artisan Gluten Free Bakery (North Rockhampton), AdventureTec (formerly RE-LED) and Off the Grid 4x4 Accessories celebrated their grand opening on Monday at their new joint store located on the corner of Musgrave and Charles Sts.

Dan Watson from AdventureTec touched on how their bright business idea came about.

He said he'd been jokingly passing off the idea with the girls from the Artisan Gluten Free Bakery (Simone Lawrie and Keely Roberts) about opening a joint store for about 18 months before it came into fruition.

"AdventureTec was approached by Off the Grid 4x4 Accessories jointly with Steve Grant From IHelp Business Coaching about a shop opportunity and asked if we would be interested in opening a joint shop,” Mr Watson said.

This venture "would help reduce everyday running costs by sharing operating costs and opening the businesses up to new clientele”.

Mr Watson said there was a real benefit in the three businesses combining to work together "in what can sometimes be called a very tough economic time”.

"Our vision for the future is to not only promote small business in the Rockhampton region but provide a unique opportunity for people to grab a bite to eat while getting their car worked on, take a bike or a scooter for a ride to Kershaw Gardens and be able to show other newer businesses,” Mr Watson said.

Check out the services these businesses provide at the corner of Musgrave and Charles Sts, North Rockhampton.