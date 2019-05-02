Which upcoming CQ festival will be 'out of this world?'

LOTS OF FUN: Catch all of the action this weekend in historic Mount Morgan.

LOTS OF FUN: Catch all of the action this weekend in historic Mount Morgan. Allan Reinikka

BETWEEN 4000 and 6000 people are expected to converge at Mount Morgan for the 2019 Golden Mount Festival.

The entertainment will kick off from tonight with a performance by live band, Just Us at the Mount Morgan School of Arts.

And you can expect the entertainment to continue tomorrow with indigenous dancers, "Warriors Descendents”, "Your Shout Pub Anthems”, "Folly Foot Line Dancers”, the Rockhampton Pipe Band, CQ Pipe and Drums, Sabaya Bellydance, John and Kaye Tighe, and Capricornia Dance Exchange.

Also, buskers are welcome to attend.

This year features the Inaugural Mini Cutter and Itty Bitty Cutter, to introduce the three-to-eight-year-olds to the iconic event.

This will be held at the top oval of the town's state school at 10.30am, so a safe environment for the youngsters, and of course, water instead of beer.

The Golden Mount Festival showcases the historic township, with the town's CBD closed off where markets are set up in the new streetscape.

See Getting Out on page 17 to find out more details, and our feature on page 24.