Which vital service is back in action?

THE Rockhampton Regional Council’s Animal Management Centre (AMC) will be reopening next week.

In line with the loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions by the Queensland Government, the facility will be back in action on Monday.

Extra safety precautions will be in place, including several hand sanitiser stations and extra cleaning.

Customers must observe social distancing rules at all times.

If you have lost your pet or are looking for a new family member, the centre can be contacted on 07 4936 8555.

AMC opening hours: