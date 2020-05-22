Menu
The Animal Management Centre will be re-opening next week.
News

Which vital service is back in action?

Contributed
22nd May 2020 3:00 PM
THE Rockhampton Regional Council’s Animal Management Centre (AMC) will be reopening next week.

In line with the loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions by the Queensland Government, the facility will be back in action on Monday.

Extra safety precautions will be in place, including several hand sanitiser stations and extra cleaning.

Customers must observe social distancing rules at all times.

If you have lost your pet or are looking for a new family member, the centre can be contacted on 07 4936 8555.

AMC opening hours:

  • Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7am to 4:30pm;
  • Tuesday from 7am to 8:30am and 2pm to 4:30pm;
  • Saturday from 7am to 10am;
  • Sunday and public holidays by appointment only
  • Closed during Good Friday and Christmas Day.
