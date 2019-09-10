Which whole food helps fight live and kidney disorders?

COMBAT CONSTIPATION: Naturopathy has proven medicinal foods work effectively to help your wellbeing.

COMBAT CONSTIPATION: Naturopathy has proven medicinal foods work effectively to help your wellbeing. Tijana87

RECENT cases presenting with chronic constipation appears to suggest the drought is affecting nutritional well-being.

Constipation triggered by dry environmental conditions may bring liver and kidney disorders as well as weakened immunity.

Time-honoured naturopathy knows medicinal foods work very effectively for these conditions when combined with prescribed herbal medicine, while at the same time saving the family budget from expensive supplements.

Beetroot comes to mind, this medicinal food possibly will normalise function of uncomplicated liver, kidneys and immune conditions.

For this purpose choose only Australian Certified Organic beetroot, as it will have a wholesome flavour.

Wholesome flavoured vegetables indicate natural protective nutrients.

It's mentioned here some crops not grown to ACO standards may possibly get sprayed with chemicals causing unnatural sweetness. Retailers registered with Australian Certified Organic can guarantee beetroot freshness and natural production.

Additional to dry environmental conditions, some prescribed drugs may give rise to adverse constipation. A few of these are some antidepressants, antacids, antispasmodics, diuretics, and analgesics.

Herbals also need to be prescribed cautiously in naturopathic practice during this dry spell. Chilli, yarrow, nettle, vervain, meadowsweet, turmeric, coleus and St Mary's thistle, because of our current dry conditions, I consider shouldn't be purchased over the counter.

These herbals under current climatic conditions could give rise to undue dehydration. Undertake a consultation with a naturopath for safety sake as expectant environmental demands are considered to assure safe prescribing.

Diarrhoea can also occur during dry spells, sometimes because overuse of counter substances might put strain on liver, kidney and immune function. Many processed sugars, magnesium, aspirin, slippery elm, aloe vera resin and senna are examples of over the counter substances that may perhaps give rise to diarrhoea if overused.

Australian Certified Organic beetroot can be used in many ways to support liver, kidneys and immunity.

As a fresh juice, about one quarter in a moderate sized glass with the remainder being water is ideal. Diluting the juice helps with digestibility, best to sip slowly over a period of 10 minutes and have no more than one glass four days weekly.

Gently steamed fresh beetroot with other root vegetables twice weekly, then perhaps grate cheddar cheese on top once served on a plate. Freshly grated beetroot in a salad also provides a good source of its protective nutrients.

Don't consume beetroot daily for weeks on end, too much of a good thing is unwise.

Peter Lewis is a registered

naturopath practitioner,

www.rockhamptonhealth

options.com.au