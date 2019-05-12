Menu
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills will travel from Ghana to the Beef Capital this month.
Which world famous bishop is coming to Rockhampton?

12th May 2019 7:00 PM
WORLD renowned African Evangelist, Dag Heward-Mills will travel from Ghana to the Beef Capital this month to conduct a series of church "meetings”.

Among good company, he was recently announced among the 100 most reputable people on Earth along with the Dalai Lama and Queen Elizabeth II.

A catalyst in the revival that swept Africa, Bishop Dag will be ministering at the Cathedral of Praise Church in North Rockhampton from May 31 to June 2.

A rare opportunity for Central Queenslanders, Bishop Dag will conduct four meetings over that weekend: Friday 7pm, Saturday 7pm, Sunday 9.30am and 6pm.

His meetings have attracted more than 100,000 at a session.

For more information, visit www.copchurch.com.au or contact Karen Purnell from the Cathedral of Praise on 4920 0700.

