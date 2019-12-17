Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed, has been remembered as “a legend”.
Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed, has been remembered as “a legend”.
News

‘Whilst your life was cut short, you deffo lived it big red’

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Dec 2019 10:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed in Howard Springs, has been remembered as "a legend".

Mr Jackson, 35, collided with a car while riding his motorbike along Whitewood Rd on Sunday December 8, police said.

Police said he suffered critical injuries including head injuries and was rushed to Royal Darwin Hospital.

CHOOSE FROM ONE OF OUR GREAT TAILORED SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGES HERE

Friends have taken to social media to share their grief in his passing.

"Rip Alex. You were loved by soo many. You light up the room with your big smile and Heart of gold," Carlie Richards wrote.

"Whilst your life was cut short, you deffo lived it big, big red legend."

"R. I. P now bud, you were always a laugh every time I saw you. Taken way too soon mate," Stephen Martin wrote.

alex jackson fatality motorbike road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ Capras women to play in new statewide comp

        premium_icon CQ Capras women to play in new statewide comp

        Sport Rockhampton star Tamika Upton: ‘I’m definitely going to put my hand up for it.’

        Call for more Rural Fire Fighter volunteers

        premium_icon Call for more Rural Fire Fighter volunteers

        News LOSING her home in a recent bushfire, Julie Heilbronn said the experience has...

        Group kerbs exclusion on Rocky streets

        premium_icon Group kerbs exclusion on Rocky streets

        News Group’s help can be the difference between people going out and being confined to...