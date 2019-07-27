Whincup wins in Ipswich as McLaughlin misses podium

Jamie Whincup has broken through at the Ipswich SuperSprint. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Jamie Whincup has broken through at the Ipswich SuperSprint. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

SEVEN-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has ended his longest winless streak in 13 years, after capitalising on a stunning first lap in Saturday's opening race at the Ipswich SuperSprint.

Whincup hadn't won in 24 races, dating back to September 16 last year at Sandown, in what had been his longest drought since joining Triple Eight in 2006.

The Holden star Whincup started second on the grid and overtook championship leader Scott McLaughlin on the second turn.

McLaughlin - the winner of six of the previous seven races - was also passed by Will Davison on the first lap and fell out of podium contention when Chaz Mostert took him at the halfway point.

Whincup has been on the podium six times this season and becomes just the fifth winner after 19 races this season, breaking the dominance of the Ford Mustangs.

DJR Team Penske duo McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard have won 15 of the 19 races.

McLaughlin had secured a 100th pole position for the team but finished off the podium for just the second time in 11 races.

Davison made it one-two finish for Red Bull Holden with his first podium since winning Bathurst in 2016, while Tickford Racing star Mostert came third.

McLaughlin and Mostert are still the only two drivers to convert pole into victory at Ipswich in the past eight years.

- AAP