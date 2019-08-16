Whiskey lounge, apartments, all day dining at hot new venue

STAY TUNED: Co-owners Linda and Robin Adams, and Grant Collins are behind the latest accommodation and hospitality venue in Rockhampton.

A PLACE to eat, drink and laugh - because what else do you need to do?

This is the motto of what will be Rockhampton's newest venue - Cocobrew.

A project developed by John and Cynthia Kele, of Kele Property Group, the lease has been signed by Rockhampton's iconic radio identity Robin "Griz” Adams with his wife Linda and business partner and friend Grant Collins.

"We want people to be coming into the venue to enjoy themselves. It's going to be a fun atmosphere.. it's a party place but also a place for corporates,” Mr Adams said.

The venue will have function rooms, conference facilities, cafe, bistro, main bar and a whiskey lounge.

"The actual business itself has many factors. It's not just a cafe and bar,” Mr Adams said.

"It's all-day dining, a seven-days-a-week venue.”

Upstairs there will be seven boutique apartments to fit in with Rockhampton's growing calendar.

"It's not just Beef Australia, there is the River Festival and things like Rockynats now. There seems to be something on every weekend,” Mr Collins said. "The economy in Central Queensland is the best it has been in a long time and it's time to take advantage of that.”

The idea to renovate an old building appealed to the new business team.

Both Mr Adams and his wife have been in the hospitality industry before and currently own Jolt Parkhurst.

"When this opportunity came up we felt this was the right time for us to do it again,” Mr Adams said.

"We have been in the hospitality industry before and to see an old building like this that has been around since the 1800s.

"It was a hotel for a long time, was owned by Carlton Breweries for a long time and more recently the Masonic Club.

"When John called us and gave us the idea and a bit of the concept he wanted we were in.”

As for Mr Collins, he and Mr Adams have been friends since he was 15 and they played cricket together.

They have worked together over the years and always wanted to go into business together.

"It's something we have always talked about,” Mr Collins said.

"There is no better feeling that going to work with one of your best mates. It makes it enjoyable and hopefully we can pass that on to the staff and the patrons.”

The area of William St is now booming with Dingles Cafe and Bar which opened in April 2017, more recent stores like Katie B Boutique, With Love, Bambino, and the other mainstays Envy Beauty Therapy and Wink For Hair.

Rather than treating the other businesses as competitors, the Cocobrew team are looking forward to working with them.

"Making this area an actual precinct,” Mr Adams said.

"We aren't here as a stand-alone building. We are here with the community of William St.

"We want people coming to this area.”

The team took the time to thank Mr and Mrs Kele and the team at KPG for their work on the ideas and concept designs.

"It has been great to work with John's research and what he's doing,” Mr Adams said.

"KPG is leading the way in property development in CQ.”

Rockhampton builder James O'Hanlon is carrying out the construction works. It is expected to employ about 30 people and open in mid-October.

