Whistleblower accuses CQ prison guards of joy ride, threats

A WHISTLEBLOWER has approached The Morning Bulletin to reveal potential breaches of conduct by certain correctional staff at the Capricornia Correctional Centre and its associated low security farm.

The well-placed whistleblower, who wished to remain anonymous, said the incidents were well known about within prison circles and was shocked the story hadn't worked its way into the local community before now.

They described an incident in which a prison guard took his girlfriend for a sight-seeing joy ride in a Polaris four-wheeler vehicle around the perimeter of the prison compound pointing out various buildings and the incident was captured on video.

This apparent situation was a clear breach of security protocols.

The guard in question has in turn dobbed in another guard who was apparently getting prisoner(s) at the farm to fix and maintain mowers (and possibly other equipment) for him and possibly threatening to return them to general population if they didn't cooperate.

Capricornia Correctional Centre as seen on Google Maps. Contributed

The prison's general manager Paula May refused to comment directly about the alleged incidences when approached by The Morning Bulletin, referring us to the media team who consequently provided the following statement.

"Queensland Corrective Services declines to confirm or comment on the subject enquiry," the spokesperson said.

"QCS expects the highest standards of conduct from its employees in their performance as public officers in the correctional system.

A Capricornia Correctional Centre officer is accused of driving his partner around the facility on a Polaris. Danielle Lowe

"Each allegation of misconduct or corrupt conduct is first referred to the Ethical Standards Unit (ESU) for assessment and if necessary, investigation.

"Where serious breaches are suspected, suspension may be invoked."