Whistleblower says mine safety isn't improving

MINE DISASTER: Rescue workers enter the Pike River mine at Greymouth, New Zealand, as they prepare to recover the victims of the mine explosions which killed 29 workers in November 2010.

MINE DISASTER: Rescue workers enter the Pike River mine at Greymouth, New Zealand, as they prepare to recover the victims of the mine explosions which killed 29 workers in November 2010. Iain McGregor

WITH mining deaths in the spotlight, a safety practitioner at a Central Queensland operation has raised concerns that a reduction in site supervision on weekends has led to an unsafer culture.

The concerns have not come as a surprise to CFMEU Queensland mining and energy president Steve Smyth, however the coal company in question has refused to be drawn into the debate.

The mining safety practitioner, who has worked in-and-out of the industry for 40 years and whose identity has been protected, said the safety landscape had changed - and not all for the better - over that period.

"In the 1980s we were made to work alongside operators all hours, and managers and safety teams were always on site," they said.

CFMEU's Stephen Smyth Lucy Martin

"Now, our leadership team and safety team, and many, many, superintendents, supervisors and even graduates, fly out/drive out Friday mornings and fly in/drive in Monday mornings."

The source said the reduction in supervision and on-site safety presence on weekends combined with an ageing fleet, longer shifts and a ratio of almost 50 per cent contracted workers to company "shirts", equalled unsafe operations.

The safety practitioner also said they'd noticed a need for more monitoring of drug and alcohol use among mine workers and the ice epidemic was very real.

"All of the mines are doing fairly comprehensive, random drug and alcohol testing now but they're still picking up two and three people some weeks on a site.

"It has become evident to me that the mine sites now are having to spend a lot of time and energy following this up.

"A lot of my colleagues who are the nurses, occupational therapists and paramedics on site have to spend time tracking down (drug users) to make sure they get home safely, that they get medical assistance and support to get off whatever it is that they are on.

"Some of these (users) are taking months to get themselves sorted."

Rookwood: Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham and Rockhampton MP Barry ORourke. Allan Reinikka ROK270519arookwoo

The revelations follow emergency talks this week from which Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said he was actively considering a new offence of industrial manslaughter to tackle "reckless behaviour" in the mining industry.

This follows a spate of deaths at mine and quarry sites - the latest of six fatalities in the past year being that of 27-year-old Jack Gerdes, who died after being injured by an excavator at the Baralaba North Coal Mine last weekend.

The CFMEU's Mr Smyth said the concerns raised by the safety practitioner did not surprise him and were "certainly on the money".

"I'll even go a step further," he said.

"I started working in the industry as an underground miner in 1988 when we had seven-hour shifts and compulsory unionism and I'll be honest, and not just because I work for the union, I've seen a decline in certain health and safety standards since then.

"Don't get me wrong, we (the industry) have improved health and safety standards (in some areas) and have some of the world's leading legislation, but there's been a decline at the same time.

"On face value it looks like we're doing a great job but when you dig down deeper, it's like getting an onion and peeling it back - you actually get what this (source) has identified and I reckon it commenced in the early 2000s."

Mr Smyth said labour hire, inexperience, as well as a lack of training and supervision, were all areas of concern.

The safety practitioner said company-owned houses at Middlemount for its employees were vacant most nights Friday to Sunday.

"I was tricked into a residential role - others all have houses here but they're vacant most nights Friday to Sunday."

Mr Smyth said this was a concerning trend.

"People used to live in the communities where they worked," he said.

"That made a big difference because people had ownership (then) of not just being a permanent employee but also of the community they lived in, the place they worked, and their mate beside them.

"That's all gone now - people live a transient lifestyle and mining companies love it."

Generic photo of Macarthur Coal's Coppabella Mine southwest of Mackay. Source: Macarthur Coal Ltd. via Bloomberg News EDITOR'S NOTE: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVING. Supplied

The safety practitioner said they believed CEOs, superintendents, supervisors and safety personnel should all reside on site.

Mr Smyth went a step further.

"It's no good having them on-site if they've got no experience.

"This is the problem that's missing in that space.

"We used to have old, hard-nosed managers and people on site who had come up through the ranks and been mentored and trained correctly.

"With all due respect, it's no good having someone who has come straight out of university with an engineering degree but has never got their hands dirty, in these roles.

"And that's the problem with these safety managers and all these you beaut people now, is nine tenths of them have little to no experience and that flows down to the coal face when workers are being supervised on weekends."

Mr Smyth said it was like a mixing pot when you threw in the fact that 60 per cent of mine workers were casuals or contractors.

He said these people were too scared to speak up about safety concerns due to fear of reprisal.

The coal company in question was contacted and the concerns raised but it declined to offer an official response.

As the recent mine deaths did not occur at any of this company's operations, has chosen not to identify the company.