POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE: Cody White clocked the fastest combined time over the four downhill runs to win the elite men's class on Sunday.
Cycling & MTB

White leaves big field in his wake on First Turkey trails

Pam McKay
by
4th Jun 2019 2:52 PM
MOUNTAIN BIKING: Cody White set the First Turkey trails alight to take out the elite men's category in Round 2 of the CQ Enduro Series.

He finished first on runs down Whitey, 1995 and K9 and was second on Megatron, clocking a combined time of 11:46.4.

Josh Verheyden (12:05.6) came in second, his first podium finish in competition.

Jake Keleher (12:14.9), who enjoyed a spirited battle with brother Zane, was third.

A field of 52 riders took part in Sunday morning's event, which was not without some drama.

The challenging 1995 trail claimed some casualties, with at least six riders getting flat tyres, one of them having two.

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said riders travelled from Gladstone and Airlie Beach to compete.

MOUNTAIN BIKES CQ ENDURO SERIES RD 2: Kristy-Lee White in the Open Women section
"The atmosphere was fantastic. Everyone was in really good spirits and had a great time,” he said.

"The conditions were really good for racing and you could ride with a lot of confidence.

"The bit of rain we had meant the tracks were grippy and fast and that showed in the times.

"There was some great racing in the elite men, which was the biggest field on the day with 19 riders.”

Ellyse O'Connor raced to victory in the open women ahead of Kristy-Lee White.

Witten, who won the masters class, said 1995 tested a number of riders.

"It's a hand-built track that is very rocky, very rough. If you don't pick your line you run the risk of flat tyres or worse,” he said.

"Finishing the race in one piece was the key to a good result.”

Witten said Sunday's event provided a good hit-out for riders planning to compete in Round 4 of the 2019 Queensland Enduro Series on July 14.

This is the third year that the event has been held in Rockhampton.

RESULTS

  • Elite men: Cody White 1, Josh Verheyden 2, Jake Keleher 3
  • Open women: Ellyse O'Connor 1, Kristy-Lee White 2
  • Sport men: Thomas McBryde 1, Jonathan Edwards 2, Gene Siddens 3
  • Masters: Dan Witten 1, Darryl Easterman 2, Neil Roduner 3
  • Junior: Harrison Becker 1, Jack Mitchell 2, Marcos Harvey 3
  • Novice: Reece Richards 1, Steven Roduner 2, Oscar Stock 3
  • Ebike: Colin Davis 1
first turkey mountain bike reserve mountain biking rockhampton mountain bike club
